New Models

Four things to know about the new 2020 BMW 4-Series

03 December 2020 - 07:36 By Denis Droppa
The two-door 4-Series is lower and wider than the 3-Series sedan it’s based on. Picture: SUPPLIED
The two-door 4-Series is lower and wider than the 3-Series sedan it’s based on. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new BMW 4-Series coupe has landed in SA as the two-door sibling to the 3-Series sedan.

We will be driving the vehicle at its launch later this week, but in the meantime here are four things you should know about it.

The styling

No conversation about the new 4-Series is complete without homing in on that controversially large kidney grille. The bucktoothed façade follows in the wake of gaping grilles introduced on the X7 and facelifted 7-Series.

Will buyers shun the car for being too quirky, or will the design gamble stand the test of time and prove to be a masterstroke?

Aside from the grille, the car looks substantially different to the 3-Series sedan with a more stretched look, smaller rear side windows, and tapered roofline. The car has a lower centre of gravity and wider rear track than the 3-Series to give the car a sportier driving character.

There are two individual seats instead of a bench in the rear, making it a pure four-seater.

The versions

Local buyers can choose between three models: the 420i, 420d — both four-cylinder and rear-wheel driven — and the all-wheel drive 440i xDrive six-cylinder.

Power outputs are 135kW and 300Nm for the 2.0l petrol-turbo 420i; 140kW and 400Nm for the 2.0l diesel-turbo 420d; and the top-of-the-range 440i has a 3.0l straight-six petrol-turbo with 275kW and 500Nm.

All model variants come standard with eight-speed Steptronic transmissions. The 420i and 420d are offered in standard base or the M Sport package. The BMW M440i xDrive is offered as an M Performance vehicle.

An optional fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster is available. Picture: SUPPLIED
An optional fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster is available. Picture: SUPPLIED

The prices

BMW 420i: R755,500 (standard); R800,800 (Msport package)

BMW 420d: R802,900 (standard); R848,300 (Msport package)

BMW M440i xDrive Msport package: R1,1174,500

Prices include a two-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.

Standard spec across the range includes LED headlights, sports seats, front collision warning, lane departure warning, park distance control, navigation, and smartphone integration.

The options

Buyers can tick off extra-cost features that affect the driving characteristics, including firmer M Sport suspension; Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers; M Sport brakes with a choice of blue or red brake calipers; and a traction-enhancing M Sport rear differential.

Other extra-cost items include adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight, lane control assistant, self-parking, and a head-up display among others.

• Watch this space for driving impressions coming soon

droppad@arena.africa

The 200kW Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch will be with us next year

Toyota SA on Monday announced that it's planning on launching its GR Yaris on local soil midway through 2021.
Motoring
2 days ago

New 190kW VW Amarok Double Cab is now on sale in SA

Volkswagen on Wednesday confirmed that its most powerful Amarok bakkie has finally landed on our shores
Motoring
18 hours ago

Renault gives its Triber an automated manual transmission

Renault's spacious but woefully underpowered Triber is now available with a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT)
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. You could be buying a second-hand death trap on wheels, warns Sambra Features
  2. The 200kW Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch will be with us next year New Models
  3. Fuel prices aren’t the good news motorists expected news
  4. CONSUMER WATCH | Radio and fuel economy gripes left Lexus owner frustrated Features
  5. New 190kW VW Amarok Double Cab is now on sale in SA New Models

Latest Videos

Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X