Four things to know about the new 2020 BMW 4-Series

The new BMW 4-Series coupe has landed in SA as the two-door sibling to the 3-Series sedan.

We will be driving the vehicle at its launch later this week, but in the meantime here are four things you should know about it.

The styling

No conversation about the new 4-Series is complete without homing in on that controversially large kidney grille. The bucktoothed façade follows in the wake of gaping grilles introduced on the X7 and facelifted 7-Series.

Will buyers shun the car for being too quirky, or will the design gamble stand the test of time and prove to be a masterstroke?

Aside from the grille, the car looks substantially different to the 3-Series sedan with a more stretched look, smaller rear side windows, and tapered roofline. The car has a lower centre of gravity and wider rear track than the 3-Series to give the car a sportier driving character.

There are two individual seats instead of a bench in the rear, making it a pure four-seater.

The versions

Local buyers can choose between three models: the 420i, 420d — both four-cylinder and rear-wheel driven — and the all-wheel drive 440i xDrive six-cylinder.

Power outputs are 135kW and 300Nm for the 2.0l petrol-turbo 420i; 140kW and 400Nm for the 2.0l diesel-turbo 420d; and the top-of-the-range 440i has a 3.0l straight-six petrol-turbo with 275kW and 500Nm.

All model variants come standard with eight-speed Steptronic transmissions. The 420i and 420d are offered in standard base or the M Sport package. The BMW M440i xDrive is offered as an M Performance vehicle.