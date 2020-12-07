New Models

Nissan confirms power output of all-new Magnite

07 December 2020 - 13:05 By Motoring Reporter
The new Nissan Magnite will arrive in SA early in 2021.
The new Nissan Magnite will arrive in SA early in 2021.
Image: Supplied

In October we brought you the lowdown on Nissan's new Magnite crossover SUV. While the Japanese firm pretty much laid all its cards on the table with regards to this newcomer's specs and features, it didn't provide details about power output.

Today Nissan confirmed the Magnite will be powered by a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine delivering 74kW at 5,000rpm and 160Nm between 2,800 to 3,600rpm when equipped with the five-speed manual transmission. The CVT version makes the same amount of power but less torque: 152Nm from 2,200 to 4,400rpm. In terms of fuel economy, Nissan claims 5.0l/100km for the manual and 5.6l/100km for the CVT.

Though pricing is yet to be confirmed, Nissan has announced the Magnite will arrive in SA early next year.

Nissan set to attract attention with its all-new Magnite SUV

Nissan on Wednesday unveiled to the world its all-new Magnite compact crossover SUV.
Motoring
1 month ago

INTERVIEW | Four questions with Nissan SA's Liz Gorbunov

Liz Gorbunov is the chief marketing manager of light commercial vehicles and sport-utility vehicles at Nissan SA. We picked her brain on the ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Nissan reveals its new and deliciously retro Z Proto

Nissan on Wednesday unveiled pre-production renderings of its hotly anticipated Z Proto sports coupé. Designed to replace the aged 370Z that's now ...
Motoring
2 months ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | The 2020 Volkswagen T-Roc is an old Golf in a new costume First Drives
  2. WATCH | How safe are new cars sold in SA really? news
  3. Fikile Mbalula extends driver's licence grace period to August 2021 news
  4. Hyundai recalls 129,000 vehicles for engine issue news
  5. Elon Musk's Tesla says black people hold just 4% of its US leadership roles news

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X