New Models

LOCAL LAUNCH

Suzuki Vitara Brezza heads for SA early next year

The compact SUV slots between the Ignis and Vitara in Suzuki's local line up

11 December 2020 - 11:15 By Denis Droppa
The new Suzuki Vitara Brezza will compete against vehicles like the Hyundai Venue and Renault Sandero Stepway in SA’s competitive compact-SUV segment.
Image: Denis Droppa

Suzuki will launch the Vitara Brezza in SA next year as a subcompact SUV that fits between the Ignis and Vitara in the model range.

Expected to arrive here in early 2021, the India-built vehicle will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with outputs of 77kW and 138Nm, in a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, and available in front-wheel drive.

At 3,995mm long it’s smaller than the 4,175mm Vitara and will go up against vehicles like the Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Ford Figo Freestyle and Renault Sandero Stepway in SA’s competitive compact-SUV segment.

The Brezza is the first Suzuki-branded car which was fully designed in India, and was unveiled in 2016. It’s an attractive looking car with LED headlamps, a bold front grille and a dual-tone colour scheme.

In India the Vitara Brezza gets modern fare like a touchscreen infotainment system and features like rain-sensing wipers and cruise control on certain models, while safety is provided by ABS brakes and dual front airbags.

Local pricing and specifications will be revealed when the Vitara Brezza goes on sale here.

The facelifted Vitara Brezza is sold by Toyota as the Urban Cruiser as part of a partnership between the two companies that has also spawned the Starlet as a Toyota-badged Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota SA is also likely to launch the Urban Cruiser here next year.

