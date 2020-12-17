One-off Lamborghini SC20 created for special customer

What is more aspirational than a Lamborghini? How about a one-off Lamborghini custom-built exactly to your wishes?

That’s what the Italian supercar brand has created for one special customer.

It’s called the SC20, and this unique specimen is an open-top track car type-approved for road use. It is the second one-off car engineered by the motorsport department and designed by Centro Stile in Sant’Agata Bolognese, following the Lamborghini SC18 Alston of 2018.

The car was created according to the unnamed customer’s wishes, who was involved in the project from the very first drawings by Lamborghini’s designers.

“The chief sources of inspiration were the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster and Concept S, and the result is a dramatic combination of creativity and racing attitude,” said Mitja Borkert, head of design Lamborghini Centro Stile.

The one-off car has no windscreen, giving the driver and passenger the ultimate driving experience.

The carbon fibre body was polished and slicked down by hand by the Lamborghini aerodynamic engineers to deliver optimal airflow for both performance and the cockpit’s occupants, ensuring comfortable open-air driving even at high speeds.

Power is supplied by Lambo's top-dog engine: a 6.5-litre V12 that supplies hair-ruffling outputs of 566kW and 720Nm, delivered to the road via all-wheel drive. A large carbon fibre rear wing can be set in three different positions to vary the levels of downforce.

No price is mentioned, but as usual, if you have to ask how much is costs you probably can’t afford it.