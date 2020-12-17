New Models

One-off Lamborghini SC20 created for special customer

The unique supercar is an open-roof, no-windscreen track weapon

17 December 2020 - 08:16 By Motoring Reporter
Look ma, no windscreen: this unique Lamborghini has 566kW of hair-ruffling power.
Look ma, no windscreen: this unique Lamborghini has 566kW of hair-ruffling power.
Image: Supplied

What is more aspirational than a Lamborghini? How about a one-off Lamborghini custom-built exactly to your wishes?

That’s what the Italian supercar brand has created for one special customer.

It’s called the SC20, and this unique specimen is an open-top track car type-approved for road use. It is the second one-off car engineered by the motorsport department and designed by Centro Stile in Sant’Agata Bolognese, following the Lamborghini SC18 Alston of 2018.

The car was created according to the unnamed customer’s wishes, who was involved in the project from the very first drawings by Lamborghini’s designers.

“The chief sources of inspiration were the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster and Concept S, and the result is a dramatic combination of creativity and racing attitude,” said Mitja Borkert, head of design Lamborghini Centro Stile.

The one-off car has no windscreen, giving the driver and passenger the ultimate driving experience.

The carbon fibre body was polished and slicked down by hand by the Lamborghini aerodynamic engineers to deliver optimal airflow for both performance and the cockpit’s occupants, ensuring comfortable open-air driving even at high speeds.

Power is supplied by Lambo's top-dog engine: a 6.5-litre V12 that supplies hair-ruffling outputs of 566kW and 720Nm, delivered to the road via all-wheel drive. A large carbon fibre rear wing can be set in three different positions to vary the levels of downforce.

No price is mentioned, but as usual, if you have to ask how much is costs you probably can’t afford it.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Radical new McLaren Elva is a roofless stunner

Andy Palmer talks to Phuti Mpyane about the new Elva and its ‘invisible windscreen’
Motoring
3 months ago

Aston Martin presents open-cockpit V12 projectile

Only 88 units of the 515kW Speedster will be made and sold worldwide.
Motoring
11 months ago

Ferrari drops the top on its 340km/h SF90

Hybrid supercar takes just 14 seconds to fold its roof into hair-ruffling mode.
Motoring
1 month ago

Bugatti unleashes a 500km/h supercar — but you can't drive it home

Bugatti's 8.0-litre engine is paired with a lightweight track special and the result is breathtaking
Motoring
1 month ago

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Suzuki buyer told rust on new car was 'normal' Features
  2. Which Premier League football team has the priciest car collection? Features
  3. Fuel price hike on the cards as oil experiences an upsurge news
  4. Fuel prices aren’t the good news motorists expected news
  5. Unpaid traffic fines won’t put the brakes on your festive journey, says AA news

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X