New Models

Jingle Bells

Grand Bentley one-off created for Xmas fan

Oh what fun it is to ride in a luxury Bentley sleigh, sings Phuti Mpyane

Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer
24 December 2020 - 07:40
This surely is one of the most expensive ways to display a robust Xmas spirit.
Image: Supplied

A special, bearded Bentley customer has commissioned a bespoke and unique Xmas themed one-off project. The one-off ‘Reindeer Eight’ is a cricket ball red Flying Spur V8 model. The car features a gold three-dimensional printed reindeer mascot instead of the usual Flying B and the V8 badges on its flanks have been replaced by a special ‘Reindeer Eight’ badge signifying the powertrain.

The standard chrome bonnet strip has been retrimmed in gold, and a gold styling specification has been included, comprising of a carbon diffuser to the front and rear bumper, carbon side sills and a boot lid spoiler. A set of 22-inch golden wheels shod with all-season rubber, and a diamond finish representing snow peaks completes the exterior theme.

Inside the luxury sleigh is a monotone Cricket Bauble interior with gold personalised embroidery and hand cross-stitching, including his name stitched into the driver’s seat and that of his wife alongside — Mrs Claus we will presume.

A grand black veneer displays a North Pole winter night scene with inlays to fascias and door waistrails to depict the end of the night’s journey. The seats of the ‘Reindeer Eight’ also feature a twin-flute design and increased functionality, including heating, ventilation, multi-mode massage, adjustable bolsters and top tilt.

It takes 18 hours to complete the 11,100 hand-sewn stitches throughout the cabin, and consumes 115m of special thread.

Waking the 404kW engine when the start button is pressed cues a welcome sound of sleigh bells jingling, ring ting tingling, while the veneer section in the middle of the dashboard rotates to reveal a 31.2cm touchscreen display.

The second side of the display reveals three elegant analogue dials showing outside temperature, a compass and a chronometer. Finally, the third side offers the seamless Grand Black veneer fascia, continuing around the cabin, representing the North Pole winter night scene.

Disclaimer: this story may be fictional. Calls dispatched to Bentley to ascertain model rang unanswered.

A gold Rudolph appears as a mascot on the nose of this limo instead of the usual Flying B.
Image: Supplied

