LUXURY RIDES
Bentley launches its fuel-sipping Bentayga Hybrid
Luxury SUV is able to drive on pure electric power for up to 50km
Having introduced its updated Bentayga luxury SUV late last year, Bentley has now added the fuel-sipping Hybrid version to the revamped model range.
It’s part of Bentley's plans to move to a full electric line-up by 2030, and the British automaker predicts that the plug-in hybrid will become the best-selling member of the new Bentayga family.
The 2021 Hybrid’s powertrain carries over from before, in the form of a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine mated to an electric motor and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
This brings 330kW and 700Nm to the table, and the vehicle has a claimed range of up to 862km. It is capable of whisking silently for up to 50km on pure electric power, and can attain a 135km/h top speed when driven in battery-powered mode.
The 17.3 kWh lithium battery can be fully charged in as little as two and a half hours.
The Bentayga Hybrid helps drivers achieve the best efficiency via feedback through the throttle pedal, which provides a pressure point to denote the boundary between pure electric and hybrid power. This encourages the driver to stay in electric mode for as long as possible but can be disabled if required.
The Hybrid adopts the same restyle, luxury improvements and technology updates applied to the rest of the Bentayga range last year.
The facelift sees the large SUV adopting a cleaner and more purposeful look. The new headlamps have the marque’s signature cut crystal design, which makes them appear to sparkle even when not lit.
At the rear, oval tail lights replace the square-shaped ones that the Bentayga’s worn since its 2015 launch.
Interior improvements include a hi-tech new infotainment system and digital driver information panel similar to the Bentley Continental GT and new Flying Spur.
The latest release of the My Bentley in-car and remote connected car services allow real-time traffic information and over-the-air map updates. New connected features such as green traffic light prediction and local hazard information will be available depending on market region.
The navigation system is also improved with three-dimensional building displays and additional projections for the head-up display. As well as the usual array of media sources, wireless Apple CarPlay is now standard in the new Bentayga range, along with Android Auto for the first time in a Bentley.
The Bentayga’s handcrafted cabin has been reimagined with new seats, and new interior trim choices including a dark tinted, diamond brushed aluminium finish.
In addition to the regular Bentayga and Bentayga Hybrid, the 2021 line-up also includes the Bentayga V8 and Bentayga Speed.
The new range will reach local shores in the second quarter of 2021, with pricing to be announced closer to the time.