Bentley launches its fuel-sipping Bentayga Hybrid

Having introduced its updated Bentayga luxury SUV late last year, Bentley has now added the fuel-sipping Hybrid version to the revamped model range.

It’s part of Bentley's plans to move to a full electric line-up by 2030, and the British automaker predicts that the plug-in hybrid will become the best-selling member of the new Bentayga family.

The 2021 Hybrid’s powertrain carries over from before, in the form of a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine mated to an electric motor and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This brings 330kW and 700Nm to the table, and the vehicle has a claimed range of up to 862km. It is capable of whisking silently for up to 50km on pure electric power, and can attain a 135km/h top speed when driven in battery-powered mode.

The 17.3 kWh lithium battery can be fully charged in as little as two and a half hours.