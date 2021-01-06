Offroaders
Nissan's Terra seven-seat SUV is bound for SA
The Navara-based offroader will compete against the market-leading Toyota Fortuner
Nissan has confirmed it will launch the Navara-based Terra SUV in SA later in 2021.
With a length of 4.9m the seven-seater will fit into Nissan’s line up between the 4.6m X-Trail and 5.2m Patrol.
With its rugged body-on-frame design, the vehicle will compete against bakkie-based SUV rivals like the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X and market-leading Toyota Fortuner. Like those vehicles it is a fully-fledged offroader with a 4x4 system with a four-wheel lock, brake limited slip differential, electronic locking rear differential and hill descent control.
Its terrain-tackling abilities are further enhanced by a generous 243mm ground clearance, and a five-link coil spring rear suspension with a rigid rear-wheel axle.
Known as the X-Terra in the Middle East, where it recently went on sale, the name will be simplified as Terra for the local market.
The exterior design is inspired by the larger Patrol and includes a bold V-motion grille, C-shaped LED headlamps, and LED taillights.
It claims to have the largest cabin in its class and the modern interior is furnished with comfortable soft-touch materials and the latest technology, including a 9-inch touch screen display and ambient lighting. Smartphone connectivity is provided by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and gadgets are powered up with wireless charging as well as USB ports.
Nissan’s Intelligent Around View Monitor gives a bird’s-eye view of the vehicle’s surroundings, while a camera-based Intelligent Rearview Mirror allows the driver to see behind when reversing, irrespective of how many passengers or how much luggage is in the vehicle.
Active safety systems include lane departure warning, blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert.
The Terra seats seven adults and there are individual climate controls for all three seating rows. The 60/40 split-folding second row and a 50/50 split third row give plenty of cargo-carrying options.
In the Middle East the Terra is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with outputs of 124kW and 241Nm of torque. The local version may opt for the 140kW/450Nm 2.3-litre turbodiesel used in the Navara, though Nissan SA will confirm technical details closer to the launch.
“The all-new X-Terra demonstrates how sophistication and ruggedness can coexist,” says Thierry Sabbagh, MD, Nissan Middle East.
“The all-new Nissan X-Terra 2021 is designed for adventures, with a roomy interior and advanced technologies to ensure safety and comfort, and empowers customers to go anywhere, beyond boundaries.”