Nissan's Terra seven-seat SUV is bound for SA

Nissan has confirmed it will launch the Navara-based Terra SUV in SA later in 2021.

With a length of 4.9m the seven-seater will fit into Nissan’s line up between the 4.6m X-Trail and 5.2m Patrol.

With its rugged body-on-frame design, the vehicle will compete against bakkie-based SUV rivals like the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X and market-leading Toyota Fortuner. Like those vehicles it is a fully-fledged offroader with a 4x4 system with a four-wheel lock, brake limited slip differential, electronic locking rear differential and hill descent control.

Its terrain-tackling abilities are further enhanced by a generous 243mm ground clearance, and a five-link coil spring rear suspension with a rigid rear-wheel axle.

Known as the X-Terra in the Middle East, where it recently went on sale, the name will be simplified as Terra for the local market.

The exterior design is inspired by the larger Patrol and includes a bold V-motion grille, C-shaped LED headlamps, and LED taillights.

It claims to have the largest cabin in its class and the modern interior is furnished with comfortable soft-touch materials and the latest technology, including a 9-inch touch screen display and ambient lighting. Smartphone connectivity is provided by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and gadgets are powered up with wireless charging as well as USB ports.

Nissan’s Intelligent Around View Monitor gives a bird’s-eye view of the vehicle’s surroundings, while a camera-based Intelligent Rearview Mirror allows the driver to see behind when reversing, irrespective of how many passengers or how much luggage is in the vehicle.