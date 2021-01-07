New Models

Renault's compact Kiger to enter SA's budget SUV scene

Affordable crossover vehicle will compete against Hyundai Venue and Honda WR-V

07 January 2021 - 10:58 By Denis Droppa
The Kiger production car is expected to retain about 80% of this concept's design.
The Kiger production car is expected to retain about 80% of this concept's design.
Image: Netcarshow

Renault has confirmed that it will launch its Kiger in SA later this year to compete in SA’s subcompact SUV wars.

Designed to appeal to younger first-time buyers, the budget-focused Kiger will arrive here in the third quarter of 2021 to take on rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V and the soon-to-be-launched Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Due to be launched in India before being rolled out to other markets, the Kiger will be Renault’s smallest SUV/crossover model, and at 3,994mm in length, it’s shorter than both the Captur (4,122mm) and Sandero Stepway (4,072mm).

The front-wheel drive vehicle shares its underpinnings with Renault’s seven-seater Triber and recently launched Nissan Magnite crossover - the latter is also being launched here this year.

Having been presented as a concept model last year, the Kiger will be unveiled in final production guise on January 28. It’s expected to retain about 80% of the concept car’s design, including the split headlights which feature LED daytime running lights above the main headlight units, and C-shaped taillights. Being a budget-focused car, it is however unlikely to retain the concept’s 19-inch alloy wheels.

The front-wheel drive vehicle shares its underpinnings with Renault’s seven-seater Triber and the recently launched Nissan Magnite crossover.
The front-wheel drive vehicle shares its underpinnings with Renault’s seven-seater Triber and the recently launched Nissan Magnite crossover.
Image: Netcarshow

The show car’s special paint finish, which changes its hue depending on the angle and light, is also not likely destined for the showroom version.

Renault hasn’t yet revealed the Kiger’s interior but spy shots indicate it will be based on the Triber, which includes features like a touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

Technical details of the SA-bound Kiger are still to be confirmed, but overseas the vehicle will be available as five-speed manuals with a choice of two engines: a normally-aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol with 52kW and an all-new 1.0-litre turbocharged version with 75kW. Given that the 52kW engine feels desperately underpowered in the Triber, we’re hoping the Kiger will be offered here in the more powerful version.  

READ MORE

Five of the most efficient SUVs to beat the fuel price blues

Is the surge at the pumps curbing your enthusiasm for SUVs and crossovers? Try these options
Motoring
5 months ago

SHOOT-OUT | 2020 Ford Figo Freestyle vs Renault Sandero Stepway

Two B-segment crossovers get their boots dirty
Motoring
4 months ago

Nissan confirms power output of all-new Magnite

In October we brought you the lowdown on Nissan's new Magnite crossover SUV. While the Japanese firm pretty much laid all its cards on the table with ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Nissan's Terra seven-seat SUV is bound for SA New Models
  2. What lockdown Level 3 means for motorists news
  3. January brings another fuel price hike news
  4. Five top motoring innovations of 2020 Features
  5. Fikile Mbalula extends driver's licence grace period to August 2021 news

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X