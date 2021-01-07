Renault's compact Kiger to enter SA's budget SUV scene
Affordable crossover vehicle will compete against Hyundai Venue and Honda WR-V
Renault has confirmed that it will launch its Kiger in SA later this year to compete in SA’s subcompact SUV wars.
Designed to appeal to younger first-time buyers, the budget-focused Kiger will arrive here in the third quarter of 2021 to take on rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V and the soon-to-be-launched Suzuki Vitara Brezza.
Due to be launched in India before being rolled out to other markets, the Kiger will be Renault’s smallest SUV/crossover model, and at 3,994mm in length, it’s shorter than both the Captur (4,122mm) and Sandero Stepway (4,072mm).
The front-wheel drive vehicle shares its underpinnings with Renault’s seven-seater Triber and recently launched Nissan Magnite crossover - the latter is also being launched here this year.
Having been presented as a concept model last year, the Kiger will be unveiled in final production guise on January 28. It’s expected to retain about 80% of the concept car’s design, including the split headlights which feature LED daytime running lights above the main headlight units, and C-shaped taillights. Being a budget-focused car, it is however unlikely to retain the concept’s 19-inch alloy wheels.
The show car’s special paint finish, which changes its hue depending on the angle and light, is also not likely destined for the showroom version.
Renault hasn’t yet revealed the Kiger’s interior but spy shots indicate it will be based on the Triber, which includes features like a touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.
Technical details of the SA-bound Kiger are still to be confirmed, but overseas the vehicle will be available as five-speed manuals with a choice of two engines: a normally-aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol with 52kW and an all-new 1.0-litre turbocharged version with 75kW. Given that the 52kW engine feels desperately underpowered in the Triber, we’re hoping the Kiger will be offered here in the more powerful version.