Renault's compact Kiger to enter SA's budget SUV scene

Renault has confirmed that it will launch its Kiger in SA later this year to compete in SA’s subcompact SUV wars.

Designed to appeal to younger first-time buyers, the budget-focused Kiger will arrive here in the third quarter of 2021 to take on rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V and the soon-to-be-launched Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Due to be launched in India before being rolled out to other markets, the Kiger will be Renault’s smallest SUV/crossover model, and at 3,994mm in length, it’s shorter than both the Captur (4,122mm) and Sandero Stepway (4,072mm).

The front-wheel drive vehicle shares its underpinnings with Renault’s seven-seater Triber and recently launched Nissan Magnite crossover - the latter is also being launched here this year.

Having been presented as a concept model last year, the Kiger will be unveiled in final production guise on January 28. It’s expected to retain about 80% of the concept car’s design, including the split headlights which feature LED daytime running lights above the main headlight units, and C-shaped taillights. Being a budget-focused car, it is however unlikely to retain the concept’s 19-inch alloy wheels.