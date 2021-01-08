All-new Jeep Grand Cherokee is unveiled with seven seats

Jeep’s fifth-generation Grand Cherokee has broken cover in the US, introducing improved performance and refinement, and for the first time offering seating for up to seven passengers.

Built on a lighter new unibody platform combining steel and aluminium, the American SUV is also more premium in look and feel than its predecessor which has been on the market since 2011.

As the American brand’s first three-row SUV, it is named the Grand Cherokee L, but there will also be a five-seater version launched later.

Having three rows of seats gives this off-roader more family practicality, making it a more compelling proposition against seven-seater rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Land Rover Discovery.

The second row comes with standard tip and slide bucket seats with adjustable legroom and backrest angle, while the third row offers two seats which can optionally be folded up or down electrically.

Having sold nearly seven million units globally since 1993, the Grand Cherokee arrives in its fifth incarnation with superior refinement, improved cabin quality, and a host of advanced safety and technology features.