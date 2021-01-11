New Models

Mazda launches stylish new CX-5 Carbon Edition

11 January 2021 - 11:30 By Motoring Reporter
The new Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition is priced at R565,800.
Image: Supplied

Mazda SA on Monday unveiled its sporty new 2021 CX-5 Carbon Edition that comes locked and loaded with a variety of unique styling tweaks.

While the exterior benefits from gloss black side mirrors and 19-inch alloy wheels, the interior has been jazzed up with black film on the dashboard and door panels. You will also find red stitching on the steering wheel, gear lever, knee pads and seats. The latter have been upholstered in leather and suede.

Mazda says customers can choose from one of six exterior colours: Snowflake White Pearl, Sonic Silver, Machine Grey, Soul Red Crystal, Polymetal Grey and Jet Black. 

Under the hood lurks a 2.0L SKYACTIV-G engine that produces 121kW and 213Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front wheels exclusively via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Replacing the outgoing CX-5 2.0L Individual Auto FWD, the new Carbon Edition retails for R565,800 (including VAT) and is now available at Mazda dealerships across the country. 

