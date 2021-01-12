Toyota Hiace and Quantum upgraded for 2021

Inside the cabin an upgraded rear-view mirror incorporates an auto-dimming function (electro chromatic), as well as a reverse camera display. The latter provides drivers with a clear view behind the vehicle, offering improved visibility while also promoting safety. This upgrade is also fitted as standard to Quantum Panel Van and Crew Cab derivatives.

Finally, and based on market response and customer feedback, Toyota SA have reduced the number of derivatives within the Panel Van and Crew Cab ranges. The non-air-conditioned models have been discontinued while the Crew Cab line-up has been simplified by deleting the rear air-conditioned version from the line-up.

Pricing for the new 2021 Toyota Quantum range is as follows:

2.8 LWB Panel Van 3-s: R535,700

2.8 SLWB Panel Van 3-s: R574,600

2.8 LWB Crew Cab 6-s: R545,300

2.8 LWB GL Bus 11-s: R669,800

2.8 SLWB GL Bus 14-s: R684,900

2.8 LWB VX Bus 9-s: R985,600

All models are sold with a nine-services/90,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty. Service intervals are set as 12-months/10,000km.