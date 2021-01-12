Toyota Hiace and Quantum upgraded for 2021
Toyota SA on Monday announced that its ever-popular Hiace Ses’fikile people-mover will now come fitted as standard with an upgraded driver guard system that's been designed to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission during daily commuting. This innovative safety feature provides peace of mind not just for the operator but passengers alike.
The Quantum range has also been refreshed and sports added comfort and convenience features along with exterior upgrades on selected models like the GL Bus that now hits the road running with 16-inch alloy wheels (the previous steel versions have been binned).
Inside the cabin an upgraded rear-view mirror incorporates an auto-dimming function (electro chromatic), as well as a reverse camera display. The latter provides drivers with a clear view behind the vehicle, offering improved visibility while also promoting safety. This upgrade is also fitted as standard to Quantum Panel Van and Crew Cab derivatives.
Finally, and based on market response and customer feedback, Toyota SA have reduced the number of derivatives within the Panel Van and Crew Cab ranges. The non-air-conditioned models have been discontinued while the Crew Cab line-up has been simplified by deleting the rear air-conditioned version from the line-up.
Pricing for the new 2021 Toyota Quantum range is as follows:
2.8 LWB Panel Van 3-s: R535,700
2.8 SLWB Panel Van 3-s: R574,600
2.8 LWB Crew Cab 6-s: R545,300
2.8 LWB GL Bus 11-s: R669,800
2.8 SLWB GL Bus 14-s: R684,900
2.8 LWB VX Bus 9-s: R985,600
All models are sold with a nine-services/90,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty. Service intervals are set as 12-months/10,000km.