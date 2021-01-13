Porsche unleashes new Boxster 25 Years edition

It's been 25 years since the original Boxster roadster hit the streets. And to celebrate this milestone Porsche has just launched the new and aptly named Boxster 25 Years edition.

Limited to only 1,250 units worldwide, this fiery newcomer is based on the current GTS 4.0 model, which means you are pushed along by a naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine producing 294kW. Expect a claimed 0-100km/h time of four seconds and a licence revoking top speed of 293km/h.

Transmission wise, customers can pick between a six-speed manual or seven-speed PDK. Other notable standard features include “Porsche Active Suspension Management” (PASM) sports suspension, which is 10mm lower to the ground, and “Porsche Torque Vectoring” (PTV) with a mechanical limited-slip differential.