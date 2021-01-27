The mighty new 467kW BMW M5 CS is a four-door supercar slayer
BMW on Wednesday took the wraps off its brand new M5 CS.
The most powerful car in BMW M history, this limited-run super-saloon comes equipped with a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 467kW and 750Nm worth of torque. An eight-speed M Steptronic transmission sends this grunt to the ground via the firm's advanced M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. As in the standard M5, this system offers a 2WD mode for when you have the space (and bravery) to indulge in some pure rear-wheel drive antics.
In terms of raw performance, BMW claims that the M5 CS sprints from 0–100km/h in 3.0 seconds and from 0–200km/h in 10.3 seconds. Top speed is governed to 305km/h.
The BMW M engineers also focused their efforts on honing the car's handling abilities and, as such, removed 70kg worth of kerb weight. Part of this was achieved by fitting an all-carbon-fibre bonnet as well as a special lightweight interior centre console that does without the usual storage tray.
Added lightness aside, the M5 CS also sports retuned bearing springs at the front and rear axle and further refined damper control. The car's chassis has been adapted to the lower vehicle weight and increased traction offered by standard mixed-size Pirelli P Zero Corsa track tyres (275/35 front, 285/35 rear) that wrap around beautiful “Gold Bronze” 20‑inch M forged wheels with a “Y-spoke” design.
Other standard features exclusive to the M5 CS include a stainless-steel sports exhaust system with four tailpipes and the firm's “M Carbon” ceramic brake package that ensures positive, fade-free retardation in even the most demanding driving conditions. While the kidney grille has also been finished in “Gold Bronze”, the L-shaped light tubes of the BMW Laser headlights now illuminate yellow instead of white when low beam, high beam or the “Welcome Light” is switched on - a sneaky homage to the firm's GT racing cars.
Inside the cabin customers can look forward to a plethora of track-inspired design details including an “M Alcantara” steering wheel fitted with carbon-fibre gearshift pedals. Up front the driver and passenger are held in position by frame-hugging “M Carbon” sport seats, while those seated in the back are kept in check by a unique individual-seat rear bench. All head restraints feature an outline of the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.
A limited number of BMW M5 CS models will be introduced in SA during the third quarter of 2021. Pricing will be confirmed closer to that time. Expect it to be dear though - in Europe this most powerful M5 commands a price tag of €180,400 (roughly R3,315,611).