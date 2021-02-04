New Peugeot 2008 touches down in Mzansi

Peugeot has finally launched its second-generation 2008 compact SUV in SA. Unveiled to the media on Thursday, this handsome newcomer is going up against the likes of the Volkswagen T-Roc, Renault Captur and Hyundai Kona. Styling wise the 2008 can certainly hold a candle to these rivals thanks to its aggressively shaped bodywork and angry visage. While its dowdy predecessor resembled a 208 hatchback that ate all the pies when nobody was looking, this new model has a striking, standout identity all its own.

This edgy aesthetic has also worked its way into the cockpit where you'll find an angular and dramatically sloped dashboard crammed with some pretty interesting tech. Indeed, Allure and GT-Line models come standard with the so-called Peugeot '3D i-Cockpit:' a digital instrument cluster that projects information with an almost holographic effect.