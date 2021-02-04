New Peugeot 2008 touches down in Mzansi
Peugeot has finally launched its second-generation 2008 compact SUV in SA. Unveiled to the media on Thursday, this handsome newcomer is going up against the likes of the Volkswagen T-Roc, Renault Captur and Hyundai Kona. Styling wise the 2008 can certainly hold a candle to these rivals thanks to its aggressively shaped bodywork and angry visage. While its dowdy predecessor resembled a 208 hatchback that ate all the pies when nobody was looking, this new model has a striking, standout identity all its own.
This edgy aesthetic has also worked its way into the cockpit where you'll find an angular and dramatically sloped dashboard crammed with some pretty interesting tech. Indeed, Allure and GT-Line models come standard with the so-called Peugeot '3D i-Cockpit:' a digital instrument cluster that projects information with an almost holographic effect.
According to the official marketing bumpf this feature can improve driver reaction time by half a second. Although to actually see said hologram means having to adapt to Peugeot's silly driving position that forces you to look over the small-diameter steering wheel rather than through it. This is particularly annoying for tall drivers (1.80m plus) who will have no choice but to set their steering wheels lower than they'd normally be comfortable with.
Allure and GT models also get a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that plays nice with must-have Apps such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Ditto programmable mood lighting (eight colours), three USB and one USB-C port, an inductive charging pad and a 180-degree colour rearview parking camera. Being the flagship of the range the GT-Line builds on this specification with heated front seats as well as a raft of active safety features including lane-keeping assist, speed limit recognition and blind spot monitoring.
If you're buying down the range don't worry about missing out too much as the less expensive Active models do come fitted with standard niceties that include rear parking sensors, cruise control, push-button start, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible) and a 3.5-inch instrument panel display.
Under the skin all new Peugeot 2008 variants are powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine in two states of tune. The entry-level Active 1.2T delivers 74kW and 205Nm to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. When mated to the optional six-speed automatic transmission you can expect power to rise to 96kW and 250Nm. Allure and GT 1.2T derivatives are available exclusively with the six-speed auto and high-output motor. In terms of fuel consumption Peugeot claims that the manual will sip 6.4l/100km on the combined cycle, while the automatics aren't far off at 6.5l/100km.
Boot space measures in at a fairly generous 434 litres with the rear seats in their upright position. The boot floor is also of the two-tiered variety, which adds an extra element of practicality - as do the the rear seats that can be folded flat to accommodate larger items.
Pricing for the new Peugeot 2008 model range is as follows.
Active 1.2T 74kW manual: R359,900
Active 1.2T 96kW auto: R399,900
Allure 1.2T 96kW auto: R429,900
GT 1.2T 96kW auto: R479,000.
All models are sold with a three-year/60,000km service plan as standard.