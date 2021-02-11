New Audi SQ7 and SQ8 offer storming diesel performance

Another week, another batch of performance Audis unleashed upon our shores. This time around it's a pair of rapid oil-burning SUVs in the shape of the SQ7 and SQ8 TDI.

Something of a rarity in this post-Dieselgate era, both are powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 diesel engine that twists out 310kW and a planet-slowing 900Nm worth of torque. This enviable amount of muscle is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox. Audi claims that both models will scamper to 100km/h in 4.8-seconds and reach a limited top speed of 250km/h - all while returning a claimed combined fuel consumption figure of 8.7l/100km in the case of the SQ7 and 8.3l/100km in the SQ8 TDI.