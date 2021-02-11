New Models

Toyota to unveil two new EVs for US market that will go on sale in 2022

11 February 2021 - 07:59 By Reuters
Toyota announced that it will unveil two new EVs that will go on sale in the US in 2022.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it will unveil two new electric vehicles that will go on sale next year in the US amid a growing push by the Biden administration to cut vehicle emissions.

The Japanese automaker also said it expects that 70% of its US sales by 2030 will be hybrid vehicles or electric vehicles. One of the new vehicles next year will be an SUV and it will also unveil a new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, the Japanese automaker said. Toyota said in 2017 it would market more than 10 electric vehicles globally in the early 2020s. 

