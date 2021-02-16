Porsche finally reveals its new 911 GT3

The tease is over. After months of spy-shots and internet speculation Porsche on Tuesday at last pulled the silken wraps off its all-new 911 GT3. Based on the 992 that has been with us since 2019, this racy newcomer is now the most track-focused derivative in the current 911 model line-up and features an impressive amount of motorsport-derived technology.

Indeed, the heart of the beast is a glorious naturally aspirated 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine that comes straight out of the firm's 911 GT3 Cup racing car and revs all the way up to an intoxicating 9,000rpm. Sporting individual throttle bodies and a new lightweight stainless steel exhaust system, this unit now delivers 375kW and 470Nm worth of torque.