The new McLaren Artura is a 500kW plug-in hybrid that demands respect

McLaren on Wednesday unveiled to the world its all-new Artura supercar. As the British firm's first series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) model, the Artura comes fitted with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine combined with an E-motor and energy-dense battery pack to produce 500kW and 720Nm worth of torque.

Paired to a bespoke eight-speed transmission, McLaren says that the Artura will scamper from standstill to 100km/h in 3 seconds and onward to a limited top speed of 330km/h. This undoubtedly makes it one of the most formidable supercars on the planet today.

Almost at complete odds with it's neck-snapping performance, the Artura is designed with full Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) capability and can be charged to an 80% level in just 2.5 hours. The battery pack, comprising of no less than five lithium-ion modules, can also harvest power from the combustion engine during driving, depending on the driving mode selected. This solution provides the driver with a unique ability to enjoy the car in silent, pure EV mode with a range of up to 30km and a top speed of 130km/h. Beat that, Prius.