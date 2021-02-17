The new McLaren Artura is a 500kW plug-in hybrid that demands respect
McLaren on Wednesday unveiled to the world its all-new Artura supercar. As the British firm's first series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) model, the Artura comes fitted with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine combined with an E-motor and energy-dense battery pack to produce 500kW and 720Nm worth of torque.
Paired to a bespoke eight-speed transmission, McLaren says that the Artura will scamper from standstill to 100km/h in 3 seconds and onward to a limited top speed of 330km/h. This undoubtedly makes it one of the most formidable supercars on the planet today.
Almost at complete odds with it's neck-snapping performance, the Artura is designed with full Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) capability and can be charged to an 80% level in just 2.5 hours. The battery pack, comprising of no less than five lithium-ion modules, can also harvest power from the combustion engine during driving, depending on the driving mode selected. This solution provides the driver with a unique ability to enjoy the car in silent, pure EV mode with a range of up to 30km and a top speed of 130km/h. Beat that, Prius.
Also making its debut on the Artura is the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which sets new standards for advanced and flexible chassis design. It is optimised for use in hybrid applications thanks to features such as a bespoke battery compartment, domain-based ethernet electrical architecture and electrical air-conditioning. This advanced new platform complements a wealth of additional weight-reduction measures, resulting in a class-leading dry weight of 1,395kg and a DIN kerb weight of 1,489kg.
The Artura cabin bristles with cutting-edge tech and features a new Digital Instrument Cluster mounted to the steering column that moves in conjunction with the steering wheel. This is also the first McLaren to offer Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which include Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Road-Sign Recognition, Lane-Departure Warning and High-Beam Assist.
According to McLaren the new Artura is now available to order, with the first international customer deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021. Pricing? Converted from Bahraini Dinars, you're looking in the region of R3.85m.