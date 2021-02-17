New Models

The new McLaren Artura is a 500kW plug-in hybrid that demands respect

17 February 2021 - 15:39 By Motoring Staff
The McLaren Artura has a limited top speed of 330km/h.
The McLaren Artura has a limited top speed of 330km/h.
Image: Supplied

McLaren on Wednesday unveiled to the world its all-new Artura supercar. As the British firm's first series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) model, the Artura comes fitted with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine combined with an E-motor and energy-dense battery pack to produce 500kW and 720Nm worth of torque.

Paired to a bespoke eight-speed transmission, McLaren says that the Artura will scamper from standstill to 100km/h in 3 seconds and onward to a limited top speed of 330km/h. This undoubtedly makes it one of the most formidable supercars on the planet today. 

Almost at complete odds with it's neck-snapping performance, the Artura is designed with full Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) capability and can be charged to an 80% level in just 2.5 hours. The battery pack, comprising of no less than five lithium-ion modules, can also harvest power from the combustion engine during driving, depending on the driving mode selected. This solution provides the driver with a unique ability to enjoy the car in silent, pure EV mode with a range of up to 30km and a top speed of 130km/h. Beat that, Prius.

The Artura offers a pure EV driving range of up to 30km.
The Artura offers a pure EV driving range of up to 30km.
Image: Supplied

Also making its debut on the Artura is the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which sets new standards for advanced and flexible chassis design. It is optimised for use in hybrid applications thanks to features such as a bespoke battery compartment, domain-based ethernet electrical architecture and electrical air-conditioning. This advanced new platform complements a wealth of additional weight-reduction measures, resulting in a class-leading dry weight of 1,395kg and a DIN kerb weight of 1,489kg.

The Artura cabin bristles with cutting-edge tech and features a new Digital Instrument Cluster mounted to the steering column that moves in conjunction with the steering wheel. This is also the first McLaren to offer Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which include Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Road-Sign Recognition, Lane-Departure Warning and High-Beam Assist.

The Artura cabin is minimalist and driver-centric.
The Artura cabin is minimalist and driver-centric.
Image: Supplied

According to McLaren the new Artura is now available to order, with the first international customer deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021. Pricing? Converted from Bahraini Dinars, you're looking in the region of R3.85m. 

READ MORE

Porsche finally reveals its new 911 GT3

The tease is over. After months of spy-shots and internet speculation Porsche on Tuesday at last pulled the silken wraps off its all-new 911 GT3
Motoring
22 hours ago

New Audi SQ7 and SQ8 offer storming diesel performance

Another week, another batch of performance Audis unleashed upon our shores. This time around it's a pair of rapid oil-burning SUVs in the shape of ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Audi unleashes new 2021 RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupé and Sportback models

Audi SA is on a serious performance drive in 2021. Last week the Ingolstadt-based firm took the wraps off its newly fettled R8 supercar, and today it ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Motorists can expect another sharp fuel price hike in March, says AA news
  2. REVIEW | The 2021 Audi A4 seems to be running on borrowed time Reviews
  3. Michael McDowell wins crash-filled Daytona 500 Motorsport
  4. Diego Maradona's rare Porsche 964 is going up for auction Features
  5. Porsche finally reveals its new 911 GT3 New Models

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X