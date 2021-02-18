The new Nissan Qashqai will reach SA later this year
Nissan on Thursday showcased its all-new third-generation Qashqai. Already available for order in Europe, the third iteration of this popular crossover will land in SA later this year.
While local specification will be announced closer to that time we can tell you that the new Qashqai is powered by a 1.3-litre four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired to a 12-volt mild hybrid system that helps boost overall efficiency. It will be available in two states of tune: 102kW or 115kW. The former comes paired to a traditional six-speed manual transmission while the latter gets an Xtronic CVT as well as the option of all-wheel drive.
Down the line Nissan will also offer its innovative "e-Power" hybrid drivetrain system that uses a variable-compression 1.5-litre petrol engine to charge a lithium-ion battery pack that in turn powers a 140kW electric motor. Nissan claims that this somewhat quirky setup consumes less fuel and huffs less CO2 than more traditional internal combustion cars.
Built on the firm's CMF-C platform, the third-generation Qashqai is up to 60kg lighter than its predecessor and 41% stiffer. The rear hatch is made out of special composite material while the front fenders, doors and bonnet are all hewn from aluminium. The benefits of this diet should translate to a better overall driving experience and improved economy. A longer wheelbase also has a positive effect on interior space and passenger legroom.
Aesthetically Nissan has amplified the styling of the outgoing model with a bolder face and a notably more chiseled rear. The company is also giving customers a greater breadth of customisation with the so-called Premiere Edition offering a choice of two-tone colour options. New Blue, Pearl Grey and Pearl White can all be paired with a striking black roof. Opt for a black body and the roof colour then changes to grey. The Premiere Edition also gets integrated matte silver roof rails and exclusive 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Inside the cabin you can expect a plethora of technology and gadgets including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
There's also an all-new 12-inch TFT digital instrument cluster that finally relegates those old-school dials to the bin. Nissan has also thrown in a 10.8-inch Head-Up Display (HUD), the largest in the segment, that offers speed, navigation and road information readouts directly in the driver’s line-of-sight. In addition customers can look forward to a 15w wireless charging pad, four USB ports (2xUSB-A and 2xUSB-C), LED matrix headlamps, a panoramic roof and Nissan's latest ProPILOT semi-autonomous driver assistance system.