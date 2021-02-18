The new Nissan Qashqai will reach SA later this year

Nissan on Thursday showcased its all-new third-generation Qashqai. Already available for order in Europe, the third iteration of this popular crossover will land in SA later this year.

While local specification will be announced closer to that time we can tell you that the new Qashqai is powered by a 1.3-litre four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired to a 12-volt mild hybrid system that helps boost overall efficiency. It will be available in two states of tune: 102kW or 115kW. The former comes paired to a traditional six-speed manual transmission while the latter gets an Xtronic CVT as well as the option of all-wheel drive.