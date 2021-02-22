New Models

423kW Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition roars into town

22 February 2021 - 09:19 By Motoring Staff
The Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition will hit 100km/h in 4.5 seconds. Expect a maximum speed of 285km/h.
The Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition will hit 100km/h in 4.5 seconds. Expect a maximum speed of 285km/h.
Image: Supplied

The savage new Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition is now on sale in SA. Powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor producing 423kW and 700Nm, this luxury SUV will blitz the 0-100km/h sprint in a mere 4.5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 285km/h. 

In addition to this sports-car-rivalling performance, the exterior of the SVR Carbon Edition is set apart with visible carbon fibre in an exposed centre section of the bonnet that also features functional integrated cooling vents. While the front bumper has been reprofiled to improve brake cooling, carbon trim has been applied to the surrounds of the bumper vents, main grille, lower grille surrounds, side mirror covers, rear tailgate finisher and engine cover. Lightweight 22-inch alloy wheels finished in Gloss Black, together with body-coloured detailing at the rear and an SVR badge in place of the Land Rover oval complete the SVR Carbon Edition’s exterior package. 

Inside the cabin you will find lightweight SVR Performance seats that deliver a significant 30kg weight saving over the standard Range Rover Sport seat designs. Finished in perforated Windsor leather, these seats are heated in the front and rear as standard, and feature embossed SVR logos in the headrests. Other standout features include illuminated SVR Carbon Edition-branded treadplates and a 19-speaker Meridian Surround Sound System.

The Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition is now available at Land Rover dealerships. Pricing starts at R2,831,000. 

READ MORE

The new Nissan Qashqai will reach SA later this year

Nissan on Thursday showcased its all-new third-generation Qashqai. Already available for order in Europe, the third iteration of this popular ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Porsche finally reveals its new 911 GT3

The tease is over. After months of spy-shots and internet speculation Porsche on Tuesday at last pulled the silken wraps off its all-new 911 GT3
Motoring
5 days ago

New Audi SQ7 and SQ8 offer storming diesel performance

Another week, another batch of performance Audis unleashed upon our shores. This time around it's a pair of rapid oil-burning SUVs in the shape of ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. Munster Motor Museum is a hidden gem in KZN Features
  3. REVIEW | Is the 2021 Audi Q3 Sportback worth the premium? Reviews
  4. Car makers wake up to new pecking order as chip crunch intensifies news
  5. FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Suzuki Vitara Brezza is great bang for buck First Drives

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X