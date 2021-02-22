423kW Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition roars into town

The savage new Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition is now on sale in SA. Powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor producing 423kW and 700Nm, this luxury SUV will blitz the 0-100km/h sprint in a mere 4.5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 285km/h.

In addition to this sports-car-rivalling performance, the exterior of the SVR Carbon Edition is set apart with visible carbon fibre in an exposed centre section of the bonnet that also features functional integrated cooling vents. While the front bumper has been reprofiled to improve brake cooling, carbon trim has been applied to the surrounds of the bumper vents, main grille, lower grille surrounds, side mirror covers, rear tailgate finisher and engine cover. Lightweight 22-inch alloy wheels finished in Gloss Black, together with body-coloured detailing at the rear and an SVR badge in place of the Land Rover oval complete the SVR Carbon Edition’s exterior package.