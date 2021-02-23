The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a technological marvel (and it's made in SA)

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled to the world its new fifth-generation C-Class.

Known internally as the W206 and available as both a saloon and an estate (if you live outside SA that is), this newcomer adopts styling cues already seen on the Stuttgart firm's popular A-Class, CLA, CLS and E-Class models. Compared to its predecessor the new C-Class sports shorter front and rear overhangs as well as a more angular (read aggressive) visage. You can also look forward to revised light clusters and racy looking “bonnet bulges”. To improve both passenger comfort and luggage space the wheelbase has been stretched by 25mm to 2,865mm. Overall nose-to-tail length has increased by 65mm.

One of the biggest changes, however, can be found under the hood where Mercedes-Benz is doing away with six-cylinder engines. From now on you can pick only from a range of four-cylinder petrol and diesel motors all of which are boosted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and something called an integrated starter generator (ISG). The latter is capable of overboosting all variants with an additional 15kW and 200Nm for brief periods.