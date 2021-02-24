BMW announces local pricing and availability of its new 128ti

BMW on Wednesday announced that its fiery new 128ti will be launched in SA on March 1.

Built to take on the VW Golf GTI and slotting in below the flagship M135i xDrive, the front wheel drive 128ti enters the fray with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine tuned to deliver 195kW and 400Nm - in colder climates. In hotter countries such as Australia and, yep, you guessed it, SA, BMW detunes the 128ti motor to deliver a slightly more sedate 180kW and 380Nm worth of torque. Performance figures? You're looking at a claimed 0-100km/h time of 6.3 seconds and a limited top speed of 250km/h. Still quick enough for most, then.

As mentioned before, power is sent exclusively to the front wheels via the firm's familiar eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW's engineers also bolted in a proper Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential as well as firmer anti-roll bars and anti-roll bar mounts with higher preload. Other tweaks include a specially-tuned M Sport suspension that lowers the car by 10mm, plus a remapped electric power steering (EPAS) system.