FIRST DRIVE | Maserati Ghibli Hybrid ups voltage, cuts displacement

Rather, it's with a 48-volt set-up that powers an energy-recovering belt-starter generator and an eBooster. Apart from sounding cool, the eBooster provides a kick at low engine speed, in that usual flat spot before the turbocharger spools up and does its business.

It also provides spurts of additional thrust when on the move, if you were to floor it with the car in Sport mode, for example.

The combined output on paper is impressive, at 330kW and 450Nm. In real life, the Ghibli Hybrid is expedient, but not quick to the point where it shoves you in your seat. The quoted 0-100km/h sprint time is 5.7 seconds, a number that could make you prime fodder for certain hot hatchbacks.

But members from such a fraternity lack what the Ghibli possesses in glamour and charisma. Yes, it is muted for a Maserati – even though it does burp politely on upshift. But nobody can take away the significance of that emblem on its prow and what it represents.

This is an exclusive brand steeped in heritage. And from behind the wheel of the Ghibli Hybrid, you still feel like a star. If anything, the hybrid power train encourages a genteel, leisurely approach to driving. A character that errs firmly on the touring side of life, rather than the hard-and-fast, mountain-carving persona that might be afforded by the fire-breathing Trofeo version.