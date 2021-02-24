Refreshed 2021 VW Tiguan will be with us in the third quarter
Volkswagen on Wednesday announced that its popular Tiguan SUV is getting a facelift.
The exterior now wears an all-new front bumper design while the bonnet and radiator grille have also been treated to a makeover. The headlamps are both wider and sleeker.
Swing around to the rear of the vehicle and you'll notice that the Tiguan lettering is now centred below the VW badge. Five new shades of paint have also been added to the colour palette: Ginger Brown, Kings Red, Lapiz Blue, Night Shade Blue and Dolphin Grey.
From its local launch in the third quarter of 2021 the revised Tiguan range will be available in three key derivatives: the entry-level Tiguan, mid-range Tiguan Life and flagship Tiguan R-Line. Here's a brief overview of the specification you can expect from each model.
Tiguan:
Getting the party started here is the base-level Tiguan that comes standard with 17-inch Montana alloy wheels, LED headlights, a leather multifunction steering wheel, cruise control and a Composition audio system with eight speakers.
Life:
The middle-of-the-range Life ups the features ante with 18-inch Frankfurt alloy wheels, LED headlights with cornering lights, Climatronic air-conditioning, Park Distance Control (front and rear) as well as an electric tailgate for easy opening and closing. Available as a cost option are 18-inch Nizza or 19-inch Victoria Falls alloy wheels.
Tiguan R-Line:
This range-topping Tiguan comes fitted with the R-Line exterior package as standard. Complementing this menacing look is a set of 19-inch Valencia alloy wheels. Those wanting to make even more of a statement can tick the box for the optional 20-inch Suzuka alloy wheels finished in chrome and black. Climb inside the cabin and you'll find customisable mood lighting (30 hues), Vienna leather seats with the R-line logo embossed on the front seats, an Active Info Display, Composition Media Radio with App Connect, keyless entry and a multifunctional steering wheel with touch and swiping actions.
Numerous options are available with some of the highlights taking the form of the Black Styling Package, IQ LED Matrix headlights and IQ Drive Package that unlocks active safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Park Assist and Emergency Braking.
Two petrol engines will be on offer: a 110kW/250Nm 1.4 TSI and a 162kW/350Nm 2.0 TSI. Both come paired to a DSG gearbox; the former getting six speeds and the latter seven. Customers can also pick the oil-burning 2.0 TDI that twists out 130kW and 380Nm. As with the 2.0 TSI it comes mated to a quick-shifting seven-speed DSG transmission.
As we mentioned before the new Tiguan range will reach our shores in the third quarter of the year. As usual pricing will confirmed closer to that time.