Refreshed 2021 VW Tiguan will be with us in the third quarter

Volkswagen on Wednesday announced that its popular Tiguan SUV is getting a facelift.

The exterior now wears an all-new front bumper design while the bonnet and radiator grille have also been treated to a makeover. The headlamps are both wider and sleeker.

Swing around to the rear of the vehicle and you'll notice that the Tiguan lettering is now centred below the VW badge. Five new shades of paint have also been added to the colour palette: Ginger Brown, Kings Red, Lapiz Blue, Night Shade Blue and Dolphin Grey.

From its local launch in the third quarter of 2021 the revised Tiguan range will be available in three key derivatives: the entry-level Tiguan, mid-range Tiguan Life and flagship Tiguan R-Line. Here's a brief overview of the specification you can expect from each model.

Tiguan:

Getting the party started here is the base-level Tiguan that comes standard with 17-inch Montana alloy wheels, LED headlights, a leather multifunction steering wheel, cruise control and a Composition audio system with eight speakers.