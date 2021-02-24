The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is almost done testing

Porsche has confirmed its Taycan Cross Tursimo has entered the final phase of its development programme.

Set to be launched later in 2021, this new all-electric derivative builds on the all wheel-drive Taycan platform with a height adjustable air suspension system that allows drivers to safely navigate unpaved and dirt roads. Similar in shape to the Panamera Sport Turismo, the new Taycan Cross Tursimo also offers significantly more headroom for the passengers in the rear and a large load capacity under the tailgate.

To make sure it is ready for whatever customers can throw at it, Porsche sent the Taycan Cross Tursimo on a grueling automotive “boot camp” that saw it clock kilometres everywhere from the infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit to the “safari track” at its own Weissach Development Centre. There were also stints in the US, UK and Norway. According to Porsche, the Taycan Cross Turismo has logged 998,361 testing kilometres.

“When developing the Cross Turismo, we were of course able to build on our experience with the Taycan sports saloon,” says Stefan Weckbach, vice president of Porsche Model Line.

“The Cross Turismo has to be capable of high performance on the race track and must also be able to handle scree, mud and gravel.”

The digital world premiere of the first electric Cross Utility Vehicle will take place on March 4 at 4pm (CET) on newstv.porsche.com.