2021 Land Rover Defender gets supercharged V8 power

Remember those days when the Land Rover Defender was laughed at for being one of the slowest vehicles on the road? Well now it's been turned into one of the quickest, courtesy of the fitment of a potent new engine. Land Rover on Thursday announced that its new flagship Defender 90 and 110 V8 models come armed with a burly 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor that produces 386kW and a whopping 625Nm worth of torque.

These figures see the smaller 90 model scamper from standstill to 100km/h in a claimed 5.2 seconds and onward to a top speed of 240km/h. The trade-off here, obviously, is fuel consumption: Land Rover says it goes as “low” as 14.5l/100km. Yeah, on a good day maybe. CO2 emissions “from” 327g/km will also give your average cargo ship a run for its money.