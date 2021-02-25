New Models

2021 Land Rover Defender gets supercharged V8 power

25 February 2021 - 12:26 By Motoring Reporter
The new Land Rover Defender 110 and 90 V8 models will arrive in SA during the second half of 2021.
The new Land Rover Defender 110 and 90 V8 models will arrive in SA during the second half of 2021.
Image: Supplied

Remember those days when the Land Rover Defender was laughed at for being one of the slowest vehicles on the road? Well now it's been turned into one of the quickest, courtesy of the fitment of a potent new engine. Land Rover on Thursday announced that its new flagship Defender 90 and 110 V8 models come armed with a burly 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor that produces 386kW and a whopping 625Nm worth of torque.

These figures see the smaller 90 model scamper from standstill to 100km/h in a claimed 5.2 seconds and onward to a top speed of 240km/h. The trade-off here, obviously, is fuel consumption: Land Rover says it goes as “low” as 14.5l/100km. Yeah, on a good day maybe. CO2 emissions “from” 327g/km will also give your average cargo ship a run for its money.

Quad exhaust tailpipes dominate the rear.
Quad exhaust tailpipes dominate the rear.
Image: Supplied

To handle this increase in power and the style of driving it's bound to encourage, Land Rover has bestowed the Defender V8 with unique suspension and transmission tuning, including bespoke spring and damper rates and a new Electronic Active Rear Differential. This delivers more agile and engaging handling with significantly improved body control. Finally, the Terrain Response system now also comes equipped with “Dynamic” mode. 

In keeping with its performance, the Defender V8 features a number of bold exterior enhancements. These include a set of 22-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels, quad exhaust tailpipes, bespoke exterior badging plus Xenon Blue brake calipers with 20-inch rotors. Customers have a choice of three colours: Carpathian Grey, Yulong White or Santorini Black. Carpathian Grey and Yulong White get a contrasting Narvik Black roof as standard.

Defender V8 seats are trimmed in unique Ebony Windsor Leather with Miko Suedecloth and Robustec accents.
Defender V8 seats are trimmed in unique Ebony Windsor Leather with Miko Suedecloth and Robustec accents.
Image: Supplied

Climb inside this high-speed off-roader's cabin and you'll discover more model-specific features such as seats trimmed in Ebony Windsor Leather with Miko Suedecloth and Robustec accents, each finished with a unique Ebony tag, while the Defender’s exposed Cross Car Beam has a special Satin Black finish. The four-spoke steering wheel is enhanced by an Alcantara rim and satin chrome gearshift paddles. Leather covers the airbag housing and gear lever, while illuminated treadplates are finished with V8 script. 

The new Land Rover Defender 90 and 110 V8 models will arrive in SA towards the end of 2021. Pricing will be confirmed closer to the time. 

READ MORE

Bold new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander makes its debut

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), maker of the iconic Pajero and the audaciously styled Triton bakkie, ASX and Eclipse Cross, has revealed its ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Refreshed 2021 VW Tiguan will be with us in the third quarter

Volkswagen on Wednesday announced that its popular Tiguan SUV is getting a facelift
Motoring
17 hours ago

BMW announces local pricing and availability of its new 128ti

BMW on Wednesday announced that its GTI-rival will be launched in SA on March 1
Motoring
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a technological marvel (and it's made in ... New Models
  2. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  3. OPINION | Are those VW Polo driver stigmas justified? Features
  4. Stylish new Ford Ranger FX4 is more than just a pretty face New Models
  5. Toll fees to go up 3.39% next week, not by 5% news

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X