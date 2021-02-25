Bold new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander makes its debut

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), maker of the iconic Pajero and the audaciously styled Triton bakkie, ASX and Eclipse Cross, has revealed its all-new Toyota Rav4 segment fighter — the 2022 Outlander.

The new Outlander is built from the ground up to reflect the brand’s routine of bridging premium furnishings with real off-road prowess. It is styled with the brand’s standout aesthetic feature, the Dynamic Shield that can be found in every iteration of its current catalogue.

The flagship of the Mitsubishi Motors line, the new Outlander will come to market with seating for seven passengers through a standard-fitment third row. It also has a new 31.2cm digital instrument cluster and a 22.8cm centre screen that’s integrated with the new wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also gets the trending wireless smartphone charging capability.

Further standard features are semi-aniline leather seats, a 24.7cm colour head-up display (HUD), Mitsubishi Connect smart-car system, and a 10-speaker Bose audio system that streams music through Bluetooth and USB connectors. It also has 11 airbags to protect occupants in a crash.