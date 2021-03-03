The VW Golf 8 GTI will be with us in the second quarter of 2021

Volkswagen SA on Wednesday confirmed that its new eighth-generation Golf GTI will be touching down on our shores during the second quarter of 2021.

So what can you expect?

Well under the bonnet lurks the firm's familiar EA888 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo motor that here delivers 180kW (that's 11kW more than its predecessor did) and a hearty 370Nm worth of torque. Delivered to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG transmission you can expect the new Golf 8 GTI to blitz its way up to 100km/h in a claimed 6.4 seconds — a mere 0.1 seconds slower than its BMW 128ti rival. Top speed is also limited to 250km/h.

Chassis wise you can count on sharper handling thanks to a new aluminium front subframe that weighs 3kg less than the one used in the Golf 7 GTI. Less weight equals improved feel and feedback — important in a hot hatch. VW also bolted in new suspension bearings and upped the spring rates at both the front and rear axles.