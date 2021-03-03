The VW Golf 8 GTI will be with us in the second quarter of 2021
Volkswagen SA on Wednesday confirmed that its new eighth-generation Golf GTI will be touching down on our shores during the second quarter of 2021.
So what can you expect?
Well under the bonnet lurks the firm's familiar EA888 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo motor that here delivers 180kW (that's 11kW more than its predecessor did) and a hearty 370Nm worth of torque. Delivered to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG transmission you can expect the new Golf 8 GTI to blitz its way up to 100km/h in a claimed 6.4 seconds — a mere 0.1 seconds slower than its BMW 128ti rival. Top speed is also limited to 250km/h.
Chassis wise you can count on sharper handling thanks to a new aluminium front subframe that weighs 3kg less than the one used in the Golf 7 GTI. Less weight equals improved feel and feedback — important in a hot hatch. VW also bolted in new suspension bearings and upped the spring rates at both the front and rear axles.
The dampers also received a retune and if you check the box for the optional Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system you can tweak them to suit current driving conditions via the Vehicle Dynamics Manager. Preset modes include Comfort, Eco, Sport and Individual. These modes also adjust the parameters of the steering, throttle, gearbox and, crucially, the electronically controlled limited-slip differential that's now fitted as standard fare.
In terms of exterior styling the Golf 8 GTI comes equipped with standard 18-inch Richmond alloy wheels though larger 19-inch Adelaide wheels will be available as a cost option. While the front of the car is characterised by a new LED light strip on the front grille that links the two headlamps, the rear has been beefed up with the addition of a roof spoiler and two exhaust tailpipes that exit either side of the air diffuser.
Customisation is a big deal in 2021 and as such customers can pick from three solid paint shades (Pure White, Urano Grey, Moonstone Grey), four metallic (Dolphin Grey, Atlantic Blue, Kings Red, Reflex Silver) and two pearlescent (Deep Black Pearl, Oryx White Pearl).
Inside the cabin you can look forward to a host of standard niceties and gizmos including automatic climate control, high-beam assist, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, GTI Vienna leather seats, park distance control, inductive mobile phone charging and 30-hue ambient lighting. Infotainment comes in the form of VW's touchscreen Composition Media system. Also standard is a digital InnoVision Cockpit instrument cluster display.
As to be expected the Golf 8 GTI can be upgraded with a long list of optional extras, the highlights of which include Q Light: LED Matrix headlights, a Black Styling Package with 18-inch Bergamo alloy wheels, Discover Pro Radio and Harmon Kardon sound system.
Local pricing of the new VW Golf 8 GTI will be announced closer to its launch in the second quarter. Watch this space for further details and driving impressions.