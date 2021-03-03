New Models

The VW Golf 8 GTI will be with us in the second quarter of 2021

03 March 2021 - 17:10 By Motoring Reporter
The new Golf 8 GTI will be launched locally in the second quarter of 2021.
The new Golf 8 GTI will be launched locally in the second quarter of 2021.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen SA on Wednesday confirmed that its new eighth-generation Golf GTI will be touching down on our shores during the second quarter of 2021.

So what can you expect?

Well under the bonnet lurks the firm's familiar EA888 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo motor that here delivers 180kW (that's 11kW more than its predecessor did) and a hearty 370Nm worth of torque. Delivered to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG transmission you can expect the new Golf 8 GTI to blitz its way up to 100km/h in a claimed 6.4 seconds — a mere 0.1 seconds slower than its BMW 128ti rival. Top speed is also limited to 250km/h. 

Chassis wise you can count on sharper handling thanks to a new aluminium front subframe that weighs 3kg less than the one used in the Golf 7 GTI. Less weight equals improved feel and feedback — important in a hot hatch. VW also bolted in new suspension bearings and upped the spring rates at both the front and rear axles.

Twin exhaust tailpipes mean business.
Twin exhaust tailpipes mean business.
Image: Supplied

The dampers also received a retune and if you check the box for the optional Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system you can tweak them to suit current driving conditions via the Vehicle Dynamics Manager. Preset modes include Comfort, Eco, Sport and Individual. These modes also adjust the parameters of the steering, throttle, gearbox and, crucially, the electronically controlled limited-slip differential that's now fitted as standard fare.

In terms of exterior styling the Golf 8 GTI comes equipped with standard 18-inch Richmond alloy wheels though larger 19-inch Adelaide wheels will be available as a cost option. While the front of the car is characterised by a new LED light strip on the front grille that links the two headlamps, the rear has been beefed up with the addition of a roof spoiler and two exhaust tailpipes that exit either side of the air diffuser.

Customisation is a big deal in 2021 and as such customers can pick from three solid paint shades (Pure White, Urano Grey, Moonstone Grey), four metallic (Dolphin Grey, Atlantic Blue, Kings Red, Reflex Silver) and two pearlescent (Deep Black Pearl, Oryx White Pearl).

Digital InnoVision Cockpit instrument cluster is standard.
Digital InnoVision Cockpit instrument cluster is standard.
Image: Supplied

Inside the cabin you can look forward to a host of standard niceties and gizmos including automatic climate control, high-beam assist, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, GTI Vienna leather seats, park distance control, inductive mobile phone charging and 30-hue ambient lighting. Infotainment comes in the form of VW's touchscreen Composition Media system. Also standard is a digital InnoVision Cockpit instrument cluster display.

As to be expected the Golf 8 GTI can be upgraded with a long list of optional extras, the highlights of which include Q Light: LED Matrix headlights, a Black Styling Package with 18-inch Bergamo alloy wheels, Discover Pro Radio and Harmon Kardon sound system.

Local pricing of the new VW Golf 8 GTI will be announced closer to its launch in the second quarter. Watch this space for further details and driving impressions.

BMW announces local pricing and availability of its new 128ti

BMW on Wednesday announced that its GTI-rival will be launched in SA on March 1
Motoring
1 week ago

423kW Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition roars into town

Powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor producing 423kW and 700Nm, this luxury SUV will blitz the 0-100km/h sprint in a mere 4.5 seconds and ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Stylish new Ford Ranger FX4 is more than just a pretty face

Ford on Tuesday announced that it has added an exciting new model derivative to its popular Ranger bakkie lineup. Based on the XLT Double Cab, the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | The 2021 Hyundai Grand i10 is a let-down in one crucial area Reviews
  2. The Toyota Land Cruiser 78 is back by popular demand New Models
  3. Latest AutoTrader Car Industry Report reveals interesting market trends Features
  4. REVIEW | Capable 2021 Honda WR-V blunted by tepid engine Reviews
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Lively new 2021 BMW 128ti is a true GTI rival First Drives

Latest Videos

Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers
X