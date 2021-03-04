New Models

Customers take flight with unique RTR Ford Mustangs

04 March 2021 - 08:40 By Phuti Mpyane
Modified RTR Ford Mustangs have striking paint schemes that are linked to SA’s World War 2 pilots and their iconic Spitfire fighter planes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Modified RTR Ford Mustangs have striking paint schemes that are linked to SA’s World War 2 pilots and their iconic Spitfire fighter planes.   Picture: SUPPLIED

In 2019 we wrote about the Ford Performance Centre collaborating with the SA Air Force (SAAF) museum to convert 10 5.0l wide-body RTR-spec Ford Mustangs each themed on Spitfire planes that were used by SA pilots during World War 2, of which the museum’s only example, Spitfire #5518, crashed at the Zwartkops airbase in 2000.

For every “Spitfire” Mustang sold, the Ford Performance Centre makes a donation of R75,000 towards the restoration of the stricken Spitfire. During a handover event at the Zwartkops airbase on February 12, new owners collected their limited-edition Mustangs, thus contributing to the overall restoration programme.

Through the Warriors of the Sky programme, prospective customers can choose one of the listed SA airmen and their military aircraft as inspiration for their own unique Mustang. The Ford Performance Centre, based in Centurion, will carry out the full list of upgrades.

The first finished Mustang that launched the Air Men programme is a beauty that tips a hat to Capt Bob Rogers, who was assigned to 208 Squadron (RAF) in Egypt.

The other highlight of these 10 unique Mustangs is the fitment of a supercharger kit atop the 5.0l V8 to boost power to a hearty 529kW. The kit features a litany of modifications to maximise the grunt, which is far more powerful than standard Mustangs.

“It’s been really great to work with these teams; the support from all involved has gone far and wide. The car specifically was a labour of love and we welcome the new owners to the family,” said Grant Askham, CEO of the Ford Performance Centre.

“It’s hard not to get goosebumps when you see how this Mustang has brought everyone together for a worthy cause. This is only the first chapter in a much bigger story, but it’s off to a very encouraging start that is already taking the Spitfire a step closer to the sky,” says Atloli Lesela, brand manager at Ford SA.

The R2.5m being asked for the Spitfire conversion includes the price of a 5.0 Mustang GT.

