Opel launches new entry-level and flagship Corsa models

Opel on Thursday confirmed that it is adding two new model derivatives to its sixth-generation Corsa range. Joining the Corsa Edition that was launched earlier this year, the new entry-level Corsa and flagship Corsa Elegance broaden the market appeal of this compact hatchback challenger - a segment of the market where the VW Polo is still king.

Aimed at the budget-conscious buyer, the new base-spec Corsa makes do with the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated motor that's fitted to the mid-range Edition. This means you get 55kW and 118Nm worth of torque. While no fireball of performance, it does promise miserly fuel consumption, with Opel claiming 5.8l/100km on the combined cycle.

To keep its price down this entry-level model rides on 15-inch steel wheels and does without electric rear windows, front fog lights or LED headlamps. It also comes with rear drum brakes instead of the disc brakes you get on the Elegance. It does, however, sport cruise control, rear park assist and a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system.