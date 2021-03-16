New BMW M3 and M4 Competition arrive in Mzansi

The all-new and somewhat controversial (cue those vertical kidney grilles) 2021 BMW M3 Competition Sedan and M4 Coupé Competition models are alive and kicking in SA.

Powered by the Munich firm's S58 straight-six turbocharged petrol engine, both variants take to the asphalt with no less than 375kW and 650Nm worth of torque – figures that promise some storming straight-line performance.

BMW claims both will rocket from 0-100km/h in a scant 3.9 seconds. Top speed is capped at 250km/h, but when fitted with the optional M Driver’s Package this is raised to a license-revoking 290km/h.

Drive is sent exclusively to the rear wheels via an eight‑speed M Steptronic transmission equipped with Drivelogic and offering three different shift programs. Unfortunately there is no option of a manual – sorry purists.

Later in the year (the fourth quarter to be precise) both Competition models will be made available with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system that gives pilots no less than three different drive modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD.