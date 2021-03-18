Audi confirms local pricing, availability of new RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback

Audi SA announced on Thursday that its hotly-anticipated 2021 RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback models will be storming its local dealerships from the beginning of April.

Both newcomers come locked and loaded with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that muscles out 441kW and 800Nm worth of torque — good enough to hit 100km/h from standstill in 3.6 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250km/h. Spec the optional RS Dynamic package and this will be raised to 280km/h. Audi has also equipped this motor with a new 48-volt mild-hybrid system that harvests up to 12kW of electricity inside a lithium-ion battery pack. Audi claims that it can reduce fuel consumption by as much as 0.8l/100km.

Also present is a cylinder on demand (COD) system that in higher gears at low to medium loads and engine speeds, will automatically deactivate cylinders two, three, five, and eight.