Audi confirms local pricing, availability of new RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback
Audi SA announced on Thursday that its hotly-anticipated 2021 RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback models will be storming its local dealerships from the beginning of April.
Both newcomers come locked and loaded with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that muscles out 441kW and 800Nm worth of torque — good enough to hit 100km/h from standstill in 3.6 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250km/h. Spec the optional RS Dynamic package and this will be raised to 280km/h. Audi has also equipped this motor with a new 48-volt mild-hybrid system that harvests up to 12kW of electricity inside a lithium-ion battery pack. Audi claims that it can reduce fuel consumption by as much as 0.8l/100km.
Also present is a cylinder on demand (COD) system that in higher gears at low to medium loads and engine speeds, will automatically deactivate cylinders two, three, five, and eight.
An eight-speed tiptronic transmission with optimised shift times and an all-new launch control function sends power to the Quattro permanent all-wheel drive system. Drive forces are distributed to the front and rear axles in a 40:60 ratio via the purely mechanical centre differential. If one wheel slips, more drive torque is automatically fed to the axle with the better traction. Up to 70% can flow to the front axle and up to 85% to the rear.
Tick the box for the optional RS Dynamic Package and Audi will bolt in a Quattro Sport differential that can shift the amount of torque being sent to each of the rear wheels. This is particularly beneficial during hard cornering where maximum traction is needed.
Both models come fitted as standard with an RS adaptive air suspension that can be set to several modes and includes automatic level control. You'll also find a set of gigantic 22-inch light alloy wheels shod with sticky 285/30 profile tyres. Retardation is provided by the RS brake system with internally ventilated and perforated steel discs measuring 420mm up front and 370mm at the rear. This system is identified by standard red calipers.
Customers have the option of upgrading to the RS ceramic brake package that gets blue calipers and larger front rotors (440mm). Enhanced stopping power aside this system also weighs 34kg less, which reduces unsprung mass and improves overall handling response.
The all-new 2021 Audi RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback models will officially go on sale in SA from April 1. The RS models are priced as follows (inclusive of all taxes) and come standard with a five-year Audi Freeway Plan:
RS6 Avant TFSI Quattro: R 2,070,000
RS7 Sportback TFSI Quattro: R2,173,500