Manic 2021 Roush Mustang is headed for Mzansi

23 March 2021 - 11:48 By Motoring Staff
The Roush Mustang will launch locally during the second quarter of 2021.
Image: Supplied

Fans of fast Fords will be pleased to know that the Roush Mustang is now en route to SA.

Based on the long-serving Mustang GT, this asphalt-shredder raises the performance stakes thanks to the fitment of a Roush TVS2650 supercharger that helps the 5.0-litre V8 engine muscle out a claimed 560kW and 910Nm worth of torque. To help keep temperatures stable it also features with a few additional Roush components, including two auxiliary oil coolers plus a differential and automatic transmission cooler.

Power is obviously nothing without control, which is why the Roush Mustang sports special Roush-calibrated MagneRide suspension that allows for sharper handling and reduced body roll during aggressive cornering. Customers can also look forward to enhanced mechanical grip courtesy of a set of 20x9.5-inch Jet Black or Agate Gray forged alloy wheels shod with ultra high-performance Continental ExtremeContact Sport tyres.

Those looking for even more power can specify the optional Roush Stage 3 package that bolts on a new air filter and an upgraded supercharger belt. Topped off with additional tuning of the direct injection and optimised calibration of the engine’s ECU to support the higher performance demands and you're looking at a claimed maximum output of 578kW. 

A Roush TVS2650 supercharger lifts power output to 560kW and 910Nm
Image: Supplied

The Roush Stage 3 treatment also extends to the exterior where you will find the fitment of a bespoke R9 aero kit. It consists of heat extracting hood vents, fender vents, high-flow upper and lower grilles, functional aero corner pockets, rear aerofoils and a blacked-out rear deck lid panel that sits above the quad black-tip performance exhaust. A Roush chin spoiler separates airflow above and beneath the Mustang, reducing overall aero drag.

On the interior front customers have the option of fitting custom gauge cluster overlays, illuminated door sills and a Roush toolkit. Other highlights include sports-leather seats featuring the Roush logo, Roush-embossed floor mats and Roush key fobs. Every new Roush Mustang carries a certificate of authenticity with a serial plaque on the dashboard.

Tick the box on the optional Podium Package and you'll get a carbon fibre rear wing with active aerodynamics plus a Brembo brake upgrade with new pads and rotors and Roush billet pedals.

The 2021 Roush Mustang will be available in SA exclusively through Performance Centre in Pretoria during the second quarter of 2021. Pricing will be confirmed closer to that time.

