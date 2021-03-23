Manic 2021 Roush Mustang is headed for Mzansi

Fans of fast Fords will be pleased to know that the Roush Mustang is now en route to SA.

Based on the long-serving Mustang GT, this asphalt-shredder raises the performance stakes thanks to the fitment of a Roush TVS2650 supercharger that helps the 5.0-litre V8 engine muscle out a claimed 560kW and 910Nm worth of torque. To help keep temperatures stable it also features with a few additional Roush components, including two auxiliary oil coolers plus a differential and automatic transmission cooler.

Power is obviously nothing without control, which is why the Roush Mustang sports special Roush-calibrated MagneRide suspension that allows for sharper handling and reduced body roll during aggressive cornering. Customers can also look forward to enhanced mechanical grip courtesy of a set of 20x9.5-inch Jet Black or Agate Gray forged alloy wheels shod with ultra high-performance Continental ExtremeContact Sport tyres.

Those looking for even more power can specify the optional Roush Stage 3 package that bolts on a new air filter and an upgraded supercharger belt. Topped off with additional tuning of the direct injection and optimised calibration of the engine’s ECU to support the higher performance demands and you're looking at a claimed maximum output of 578kW.