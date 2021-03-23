This is how much you’ll pay for the new 2021 Audi RS Q8

Audi on Tuesday announced its ludicrously quick RS Q8 will go on sale in SA from April 1 2021.

Currently the fastest SUV around the infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife, this unlikely supercar-slayer comes equipped with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine making 441kW and 800Nm worth of torque. Boosted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, this engine's impressive shove is is delivered to all four wheels via an eight-speed tiptronic transmission that – with launch control enabled – will see the RS Q8 sprint from standstill to 100km/h in a mere 3.8 seconds. Impressive stuff. Although top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h, customers will have the option of extending this to 280km/h.

The chassis of the RS Q8 is equally eyebrow-raising as it employs as standard an adaptive sport air suspension system with controlled damping. This means that it can, with the push of a button, be tailored to feel as at home around a racetrack as it is exploring a dirt road.

Other trickery includes all-wheel steering that allows for greater stability at higher speeds as well as enhanced manoeuvrability at lower velocities usually experienced in and around urban areas. An interesting option available to RS Q8 customers is the electromechanical active roll stabilisation system that significantly reduces body roll during hard cornering.

The new RS Q8 comes standard with 23-inch aluminium wheels shod with 295/35-series tyres. Take a peek behind these planet-sized wheels and you'll notice an RS brake system with internally vented composite disks measuring 420mm up front and 370mm at the rear. Their 10-inch piston calipers are painted red as standard. The optional RS ceramic brakes get blue calipers plus bigger 440mm front rotors for even greater stopping power.