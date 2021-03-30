The sleek new VW Taigo is coming to Mzansi in 2022
Volkswagen SA confirmed on Tuesday that its upcoming Taigo compact coupé-SUV will arrive on our sunny shores sometime in 2022.
Built at VW's Pamplona factory in Spain and riding atop the firm's MQB A0 platform, the all-new Taigo is basically a sleeker version of the popular T-Cross that was launched here in 2019. Engineered to go up against rivals such as the Toyota C-HR, the Taigo will be slightly longer and lower than the T-Cross with a more aggressively raked roofline.
Though final specifications are yet to be finalised, VW has confirmed that power will be provided by a range of economical TSI engines — most probably the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre variants currently on offer in the T-Cross. A fully digital cockpit and a multitude of assist systems will also be on offer.
Pricing and detailed specification will be announced closer to the launch date in SA next year.