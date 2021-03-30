New Models

The sleek new VW Taigo is coming to Mzansi in 2022

30 March 2021 - 13:44 By Motoring Reporter
A digital rendering of the upcoming VW Taigo.
A digital rendering of the upcoming VW Taigo.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen SA confirmed on Tuesday that its upcoming Taigo compact coupé-SUV will arrive on our sunny shores sometime in 2022.

Built at VW's Pamplona factory in Spain and riding atop the firm's MQB A0 platform, the all-new Taigo is basically a sleeker version of the popular T-Cross that was launched here in 2019. Engineered to go up against rivals such as the Toyota C-HR, the Taigo will be slightly longer and lower than the T-Cross with a more aggressively raked roofline.

The Taigo is a sleeker, sportier alternative to the current T-Cross.
The Taigo is a sleeker, sportier alternative to the current T-Cross.
Image: Supplied

Though final specifications are yet to be finalised, VW has confirmed that power will be provided by a range of economical TSI engines — most probably the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre variants currently on offer in the T-Cross. A fully digital cockpit and a multitude of assist systems will also be on offer.

Pricing and detailed specification will be announced closer to the launch date in SA next year.

READ MORE

The new all-electric Kia EV6 is here to give your a Ferrari a bloody nose

Kia on Tuesday officially unveiled its all-new EV6 crossover SUV.
Motoring
1 hour ago

Toyota enhances its 2021 Corolla Quest range

Toyota SA on Tuesday announced that it has bolstered its ever-popular Corolla Quest model lineup with enhanced convenience features. Here's a look at ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

New 2021 Continental GT Speed is the most dynamic Bentley yet

Bentley has introduced the third-generation Continental GT Speed, calling it the most dynamic road car in the British automaker’s 101-year history
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | We say goodbye to our Toyota Corolla Quest Reviews
  2. How Nhlanhla Mazibuko plans to plug into the EV scene with his electric bakkie Features
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 12 | Recapping a year with the VW Polo GTI Reviews
  4. Lewis Hamilton: 'I have spoken to Bahrain officials about human rights' Motorsport
  5. Motorists must brace for another heavy fuel price hike in April, warns AA news

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X