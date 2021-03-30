Toyota enhances its 2021 Corolla Quest range
Toyota SA on Tuesday announced that it has bolstered its ever-popular Corolla Quest model line-up with enhanced convenience features. Here's a look at what you can expect.
Kicking things off is the new entry-level 'Plus' model that focuses on bringing motorists maximum bang for their hard-earned buck. Consequently you can expect standard features such as Daytime Running Lights (DRL), colour-coded power-adjustable mirrors, an air-conditioner, electric windows, satellite controls on the steering wheel plus an audio system with Bluetooth and USB functionality. The 'Plus' model also features a matte black radiator grille as well as a set of 15-inch steel wheels clad with silver plastic hubcaps.
Next up is the mid-range 'Prestige' model that further benefits from an upgraded touchscreen DVD audio system with six speakers, a reverse camera, cruise control, leather steering wheel, combination fabric and leather seats plus 16-inch alloy wheels.
The range-topping Exclusive model adds automatic climate control, a crisp TFT-colour instrument cluster, leather seats, rain-sensing wipers and ultra bright LED headlamps.
Also featuring as standard on all new 2021 Quest models is Smart Entry (keyless entry and push-button start) and Toyota Connect. Toyota has also expanded the colour palette with the inclusion of Oxide Bronze — increasing the available paint colour options to six. As before, the tried-and-tested 103kW/173Nm 1.8-litre petrol engine propels all Quest variants. It can be mated to either a six-speed manual or ‘seven-step’ CVT transmission.
Pricing of the new Toyota Corolla Quest range is as follows:
Quest Plus: R278,400
Quest CVT Plus: R298,000
Quest Prestige: R315,600
Quest Prestige CVT: R326,600
Quest Exclusive MT: R332,900
Quest Exclusive CVT: R343,900
All models are sold with a three-services/45,000km service plan with intervals pegged at 12 months/15,000km. A three-year/100,000km warranty is included.