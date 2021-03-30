Toyota enhances its 2021 Corolla Quest range

Toyota SA on Tuesday announced that it has bolstered its ever-popular Corolla Quest model line-up with enhanced convenience features. Here's a look at what you can expect.

Kicking things off is the new entry-level 'Plus' model that focuses on bringing motorists maximum bang for their hard-earned buck. Consequently you can expect standard features such as Daytime Running Lights (DRL), colour-coded power-adjustable mirrors, an air-conditioner, electric windows, satellite controls on the steering wheel plus an audio system with Bluetooth and USB functionality. The 'Plus' model also features a matte black radiator grille as well as a set of 15-inch steel wheels clad with silver plastic hubcaps.

Next up is the mid-range 'Prestige' model that further benefits from an upgraded touchscreen DVD audio system with six speakers, a reverse camera, cruise control, leather steering wheel, combination fabric and leather seats plus 16-inch alloy wheels.