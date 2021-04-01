Spicy 2021 Audi RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback now on sale in SA

Audi SA has dropped early Easter treats in the shape of the new RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback, two high-performance SUVs that can easily cling to the tailpipes of sports cars.

Both variants come equipped with the Ingolstadt firm's much-coveted (it's a nine-time “International Engine of the Year Award” winner) 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged engine putting out 294kW and 480Nm. This impressive shove is sent exclusively to all four wheels via a seven-speed S-Tronic gearbox. Audi claims both models will sprint from 0-100km/h in a mere 4.5 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250km/h but customers do have the option of increasing this to 280km/h should they so wish – for a price, of course.