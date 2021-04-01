Spicy 2021 Audi RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback now on sale in SA
Audi SA has dropped early Easter treats in the shape of the new RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback, two high-performance SUVs that can easily cling to the tailpipes of sports cars.
Both variants come equipped with the Ingolstadt firm's much-coveted (it's a nine-time “International Engine of the Year Award” winner) 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged engine putting out 294kW and 480Nm. This impressive shove is sent exclusively to all four wheels via a seven-speed S-Tronic gearbox. Audi claims both models will sprint from 0-100km/h in a mere 4.5 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250km/h but customers do have the option of increasing this to 280km/h should they so wish – for a price, of course.
Agile handling is ensured thanks to the fitment of an RS sport suspension as standard fare. Riding 10mm lower to the asphalt and tuned to deliver sharper and more responsive handling, this setup ensures both RS Q3 models are as exciting to pilot through the twisty bits as they are down the straights. Customers seeking an extra shot of focus can tick the box on the optional RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), which essentially adds a set of active dampers to the driving mix.
Ferocious mechanical grip comes courtesy of standard 21-inch alloy wheels that can be had in different designs. Behind them you'll find a newly developed six-piston RS steel brake system equipped with 375mm ventilated and perforated rotors up front and 310mm ventilated non-perforated discs at the rear. Calipers are painted red as standard.
Inside the cabin you'll be met by all the usual fast Audi accoutrements including ultra-supportive RS Sport seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel plus a plethora of RS-specific displays integrated into the Audi virtual cockpit plus system. Some of these include readouts for tyre pressure, torque, power output, lap times, g-forces and acceleration.
Audi has further sweetened the RS Q3 mix by splicing in a fairly generous list of standard features such as Matrix LED headlights, an RS sports exhaust, MMI navigation plus, a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, Audi Drive Select and a rear view camera system.
Officially on sale from today, the Audi RS Q3 costs R1,094,000 with the RS Q3 Sportback coming in at a slightly dearer R1,128,000. Pricing includes a five year Audi freeway plan.