Toyota unveils new GR 86 and, yes, it's coming to SA

While an aluminium roof and body panels help keep weight down, power is provided by a new naturally-aspirated 2.4-litre boxer motor producing 173kW and 250Nm. The latter is available from just 3,500rpm, which is a pretty big deal considering that in the outgoing GT 86 peak torque – a mere 205Nm – only arrived at an astronomical 6,400rpm. Expect this to do wonders for this sports car's everyday drivability and acceleration. As before power can be fed to the rear wheels via either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Evolutionary bloat is inevitable these days and as such the GR86 is ever so slightly longer than its predecessor. On the upside, however, Toyota has lowered the new car's roofline by 10mm to help achieve an even lower centre of gravity, and also increased the torsional stiffness of its chassis by a whopping 50% – expect this thing to handle like a beast. Like the BRZ, the GR 86 also comes fitted with a limited-slip rear differential. For track driving, the Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) system offers no less than five different settings and has been recalibrated to allow more input from the driver before it starts to rein things in. VSC can also be turned off completely to help maximise your drifting thrills.