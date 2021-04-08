New Models

Ford launches new EcoSport Black

08 April 2021 - 12:52 By Motoring Reporter
The new Ford EcoSport Black is priced at R336,900.
Image: Supplied

Ford on Thursday whipped the covers off its eye-catching EcoSport Black. Based on the EcoSport Ambiente 1.5 Auto, this newcomer hits the tarmac with a unique look all its own.

A black front grille and skid plate dominate proceedings up front while similarly dark-hued decal inserts have been applied to the side sections of the bonnet as well as down the bottom of the doors. Other parts of the car to receive this in vogue black treatment include the roof, roof rails, mirror caps and spare wheel cover. Replacing the 15-inch steel rims of the standard EcoSport Ambiente is a set of 16-inch black alloy wheels. 

Customers can go ahead and order the EcoSport Black in one of five bold exterior colours, Diamond White, Moondust Silver, Smoke, Blue Lightning or Canyon Ridge.

Power is provided by a capable 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 91kW and 151Nm of torque. It comes mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic transmission. 

Pricing wise the new Ford EcoSport Black will set you back R336,900, inclusive of all taxes. A four-year/120,000km comprehensive warranty, three-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and four-year/60,000km service plan is included as standard. 

