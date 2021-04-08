Ford launches new EcoSport Black

Ford on Thursday whipped the covers off its eye-catching EcoSport Black. Based on the EcoSport Ambiente 1.5 Auto, this newcomer hits the tarmac with a unique look all its own.

A black front grille and skid plate dominate proceedings up front while similarly dark-hued decal inserts have been applied to the side sections of the bonnet as well as down the bottom of the doors. Other parts of the car to receive this in vogue black treatment include the roof, roof rails, mirror caps and spare wheel cover. Replacing the 15-inch steel rims of the standard EcoSport Ambiente is a set of 16-inch black alloy wheels.