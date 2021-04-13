Fiery new 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 models scorch into SA

On the chassis side of things, both GLE 53 variants are fitted with the firm's "AMG Ride Control+" air suspension system that features a particularly sporty spring/damper set-up for sharper handling and reduced body roll when driving on the limit. Also standard is adaptive adjustable damping that allows customers to tweak their car to suit real time driving conditions. Three factory-set modes are on offer: Comfort, Sport Sport+.

In addition, there are also two new ride-height levels for off-road use: Trail and Sand. Thanks to pneumatic self-levelling at the front and rear axle, the GLE 53 models maintain a constant ride height, regardless of the vehicle load, and can be lifted by up to 55mm.

To stand out from the crowd, the new GLE 53 twins come kitted out with an AMG-specific radiator grille and large 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside you can look forward to an MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific content as well as an AMG Performance steering wheel in black Nappa leather with red contrasting topstitching and "12-o'clock" marker.

In terms of pricing, the GLE 53 4Matic+ retails for R1,837,000 while its sleeker GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé sister will set you back R1,925,000.