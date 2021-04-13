New Models

Fiery new 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 models scorch into SA

13 April 2021 - 15:07 By Motoring Staff
The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ is priced at R1,837,000.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-AMG on Tuesday announced its new GLE 53 4Matic+ and GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé models have at last touched down on SA soil. Both variants of this racy mid-size SUV are powered by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine that churns out a healthy 320kW and 520Nm worth of torque. In addition, this powertrain is bolstered by Mercedes' "EQ Boost" starter generator that can briefly provide an extra 16kW and 250Nm in addition to supplying power to the 48-volt on-board electrical system. 

For optimal power delivery, drive is sent to all four wheels via a quick-shifting nine-speed automatic transmission. In terms of performance figures, both models will sprint to 100km/h in a claimed 5.3 seconds and reach an electronically-limited top speed of 250km/h. 

The sleeker GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé starts at R1,925,000.
Image: Supplied

On the chassis side of things, both GLE 53 variants are fitted with the firm's "AMG Ride Control+" air suspension system that features a particularly sporty spring/damper set-up for sharper handling and reduced body roll when driving on the limit. Also standard is adaptive adjustable damping that allows customers to tweak their car to suit real time driving conditions. Three factory-set modes are on offer: Comfort, Sport Sport+.

In addition, there are also two new ride-height levels for off-road use: Trail and Sand. Thanks to pneumatic self-levelling at the front and rear axle, the GLE 53 models maintain a constant ride height, regardless of the vehicle load, and can be lifted by up to 55mm. 

To stand out from the crowd, the new GLE 53 twins come kitted out with an AMG-specific radiator grille and large 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside you can look forward to an MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific content as well as an AMG Performance steering wheel in black Nappa leather with red contrasting topstitching and "12-o'clock" marker.

In terms of pricing, the GLE 53 4Matic+ retails for R1,837,000 while its sleeker GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé sister will set you back R1,925,000.

