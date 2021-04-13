Suzuki Swift gets a facelift and more features

Suzuki’s popular small hatch, the Swift, has been given a midlife update with a fresh new look and extra specifications.

Launched here in 2018, the current generation Swift has received Car of the Year nominations and awards in Europe, Japan and SA, and the latest refresh keeps it right up to date.

The facelift adds a distinctive chrome line that horizontally divides the grille, with the large Suzuki emblem on top of a lower section that holds the front number plate. The grille has a sporty-looking new mesh pattern, while the GL and GLX models are fitted with front fog lights.

The entry-level GA model now has new, full wheel covers and rear parking sensors as standard. Step up to the GL and there are also new rear parking sensors and the option of new dual-tone colour schemes.

The range-topping GLX also adds a high-resolution reverse camera that displays its image on the touch screen infotainment system. On the GLX, customers can specify any of the tone-colour options and the car wears new 15-inch polished alloy wheels.

Inside the Swift, Suzuki has placed an emphasis on vehicle safety and security. For instance, all Automated Manual Models (AMTs) now receive Hill Hold Assist as standard, and GA-specification models now get a parcel shelf to hide luggage from prying eyes.

The most significant addition to the entire Swift range is Electronic Stability Control (ESP), which is added to existing safety features like the dual front airbags and ABS brakes.