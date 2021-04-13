LOCAL LAUNCH
Suzuki Swift gets a facelift and more features
The popular small hatch has a fresher look, vibey new colours and improved safety
Suzuki’s popular small hatch, the Swift, has been given a midlife update with a fresh new look and extra specifications.
Launched here in 2018, the current generation Swift has received Car of the Year nominations and awards in Europe, Japan and SA, and the latest refresh keeps it right up to date.
The facelift adds a distinctive chrome line that horizontally divides the grille, with the large Suzuki emblem on top of a lower section that holds the front number plate. The grille has a sporty-looking new mesh pattern, while the GL and GLX models are fitted with front fog lights.
The entry-level GA model now has new, full wheel covers and rear parking sensors as standard. Step up to the GL and there are also new rear parking sensors and the option of new dual-tone colour schemes.
The range-topping GLX also adds a high-resolution reverse camera that displays its image on the touch screen infotainment system. On the GLX, customers can specify any of the tone-colour options and the car wears new 15-inch polished alloy wheels.
Inside the Swift, Suzuki has placed an emphasis on vehicle safety and security. For instance, all Automated Manual Models (AMTs) now receive Hill Hold Assist as standard, and GA-specification models now get a parcel shelf to hide luggage from prying eyes.
The most significant addition to the entire Swift range is Electronic Stability Control (ESP), which is added to existing safety features like the dual front airbags and ABS brakes.
All models are also equipped with ISOFIX anchor points for child restraint systems, central locking, safety belts fitted with pre-tensioners and force limiters, and an immobiliser and alarm system.
With the popularity of dual-tone colour options on models such as the new Vitara Brezza, Suzuki now also offers these on the Swift range. The standard colour palette will include Fire Red, Midnight Blue Pearl, Lucent Orange Metallic, Arctic White Pearl, Silky Silver Metallic, Magma Grey Metallic and now also Midnight Black Pearl.
Buyers of the GL and GLX specifications will further have the option of three unique dual-tone colours: Fire Red with a Black roof, Midnight Blue Pearl with a White roof and Arctic White Pearl with a Black roof.
The updates apply to the 1.2-litre Swift model range imported from India, which retains the four-cylinder petrol engine with outputs of 61kW and 112 Nm, with a claimed fuel consumption of 4.9 litres per 100km.
As before, the Swift is also available as a 103kW/230Nm 1.4T Sport version imported from Japan.
All Swift models feature electric windows, air conditioning and central locking, with the GL versions adding fog lamps, an audio system with USB and AUX inputs, a rev counter and electric mirrors.
The GLX models replace the standard air-conditioning with climate control, add keyless access with a Start/Stop button and replace the 14” wheels with polished 15” alloys.
In addition, the GLX also has electric folding side mirrors. This model, in manual or AMT, also has Suzuki’s high-resolution colour touch screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a reverse camera.
Every Suzuki Swift is sold with a two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/200,000km warranty.