Mighty Mini John Cooper Works refreshed and reloaded for 2021

Engine-wise the 2021 Mini John Cooper Works retains the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor developing 170kW and 320Nm worth of torque. Drive is sent exclusively to the front wheels via either a six-speed manual or eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. Equipped with the former, this flagship Mini will romp its way to 100km/h in 6.3 seconds. Tick the box on the latter and this comes down to 6.1 seconds.

A race car-inspired sports exhaust system with two 85mm stainless-steel tailpipes is fitted as standard (cue the noise), as is a bespoke Brembo brake package immediately identifiable by its bold red painted calipers front and rear. Seventeen-inch John Cooper Works light-alloy wheels are standard but customers do also have the option of upgrading to larger 18-inch wheels if they so wish. In the chassis department, a new version of the Adaptive Suspension is now available as an option, which with its frequency-selective damper technology ensures an optimised balance between sportiness and ride comfort.

The revitalised Mini John Cooper Works will land in SA during the second quarter of 2021.