The ultra-frugal Toyota Prius has been upgraded for 2021
Toyota SA announced on Wednesday that its fourth-generation Prius has received a raft of safety and technology upgrades. Much like other models within the current Toyota line-up this iconic fuel-saving hybrid now comes equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) system that ties together numerous active safety features.
These include the Pre-Crash System (PCS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic High Beam (AHB), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) plus Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Trace Assist (LTA). The obligatory ABS, EBD, Brake Assist and VSC functions are also included as standard fare.
Inside the cabin customers can look forward to Toyota's latest-generation touchscreen infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration plus a higher-resolution display. Toyota Connect is fitted as standard and offers in-car Wi-Fi connectivity with 15Gb of data. Other standout features include a Heads-Up Display, Reverse Camera, high-definition Multi-Information Display, black leather heated seats with electric lumbar support and wireless charging. Dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror are also included.
Moving on over to the exterior and the revised 2021 Prius offers no less than eight paint colours including new Platinum White Pearl that replaces the Pearl White hue of old. Smart Entry and auto-retractable mirrors are joined by LED head, fog and DRL lamps.
As before the proven Hybrid Synergy Drive powertrain continues unaltered. This means that a high-torque electric motor is here paired to a 1.8-litre four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine for a total system output of 90kW. Power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox. Toyota claims that the 2021 Prius sips just 3.7l/100km on the combined cycle and huffs out just 87g of CO2 for every kilometre travelled. A dedicated EV-mode also enables the this Toyota to operate under full-electric power for a maximum of four kilometres.
Now available in dealerships the new 2021 Toyota Prius retails at R566,400. Pricing includes a six-service/90,000km maintenance plan, three-year/100,000km warranty and an eight-year/195,000km hybrid battery warranty.