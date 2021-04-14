The ultra-frugal Toyota Prius has been upgraded for 2021

Toyota SA announced on Wednesday that its fourth-generation Prius has received a raft of safety and technology upgrades. Much like other models within the current Toyota line-up this iconic fuel-saving hybrid now comes equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) system that ties together numerous active safety features.

These include the Pre-Crash System (PCS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic High Beam (AHB), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) plus Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Trace Assist (LTA). The obligatory ABS, EBD, Brake Assist and VSC functions are also included as standard fare.

Inside the cabin customers can look forward to Toyota's latest-generation touchscreen infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration plus a higher-resolution display. Toyota Connect is fitted as standard and offers in-car Wi-Fi connectivity with 15Gb of data. Other standout features include a Heads-Up Display, Reverse Camera, high-definition Multi-Information Display, black leather heated seats with electric lumbar support and wireless charging. Dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror are also included.