Five things to know about the new Nissan Magnite now on sale in SA

1: It's got boost

Unlike its naturally-aspirated rivals, the Nissan Magnite comes equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 74kW and 160Nm when paired to the five-speed manual gearbox. Drive is sent exclusively to the front wheels. Tick the box on the optional CVT transmission and torque shrinks slightly to 152Nm. Expect the Magnite to hold a performance edge – especially at altitude. Although all wheel-drive is not an option here, ground clearance comes in at a generous 205mm, putting it among the best in class.