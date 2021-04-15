Five things to know about the new Nissan Magnite now on sale in SA
Nissan on Thursday announced its new Magnite compact crossover is now on sale in SA. Designed to the take the fight to the likes of the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Honda WR-V, here are five things you should know about it.
1: It's got boost
Unlike its naturally-aspirated rivals, the Nissan Magnite comes equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 74kW and 160Nm when paired to the five-speed manual gearbox. Drive is sent exclusively to the front wheels. Tick the box on the optional CVT transmission and torque shrinks slightly to 152Nm. Expect the Magnite to hold a performance edge – especially at altitude. Although all wheel-drive is not an option here, ground clearance comes in at a generous 205mm, putting it among the best in class.
2: Tech-rich and switched on
According to the press release, the Magnite will offer a plethora of gadgetry to keep gizmo-obsessed buyers happy. A major highlight is an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that sports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Customers can also look forward to a seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, an around-view monitor (basically a bird's eye view camera) and LED bi-projector headlamps. One caveat though: Nissan is yet to disclose which features will be fitted to which models.
3: Two model grades
From launch Nissan will offer the Magnite in two model grades: Acenta and Acenta Plus. Both can be had with either a five-speed manual transmission or CVT gearbox. The exact specifications for each derivative are yet to be confirmed.
4: Strives to keep you safe
The Magnite is equipped with safety features such as ABS brakes, electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), hydraulic brake assist (HBA), vehicle dynamic control (VDC), traction control system (TCS), hill start assist (HSA), speed sensing door lock, central locking and a SRS dual airbag system with pretension and load limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.
Despite being assembled in India, the Nissan Magnite managed to score four stars in its recent ASEAN NCAP crash testing. This means it should hold up reasonably well when the pawpaw hits the fan. Click here to get all the juicy results of said crash test.
5: Competitively priced
The entry-level Nissan Magnite Acenta manual kicks things off at R256,999. With the CVT gearbox this is nudged up to R280,100. The manual Acenta Plus costs R282,600 and the CVT version R305,700. This makes it particularly well priced for what it offers. Especially when you line it up next to the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Honda WR-V and Ford EcoSport.