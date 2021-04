Five things to know about the new Nissan Magnite now on sale in SA

4: Strives to keep you safe

The Magnite is equipped with safety features such as ABS brakes, electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), hydraulic brake assist (HBA), vehicle dynamic control (VDC), traction control system (TCS), hill start assist (HSA), speed sensing door lock, central locking and a SRS dual airbag system with pretension and load limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.

Despite being assembled in India, the Nissan Magnite managed to score four stars in its recent ASEAN NCAP crash testing. This means it should hold up reasonably well when the pawpaw hits the fan. Click here to get all the juicy results of said crash test.