The bold new Peugeot 3008 roars into Mzansi
The new facelifted second-generation Peugeot 3008 is now available in SA.
Built to rival the likes of the Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan, this striking French SUV now sports an all-new frameless radiator grille plus a pair of aggressive headlamps infused with LED technology. The latter are complemented by hook-shaped Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) with chrome tips. The rear tail light clusters have also been treated to a redesign and too make use of ultra-bright LEDs. While they were at it Peugeot updated the exterior paint palette and customers can pick between seven different hues.
The French manufacturer in known for its quirky, tech-rich interiors and the one inside the new 3008 certainly lives up to expectations. All models in this refreshed model line-up benefit from Peugeot's i-Cockpit as standard: a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that is not only easy to read but fully customisable and configurable to suit your preferences.
Depending on what 3008 derivative you choose, the centre of the dashboard is home to either an eight- or 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Beneath it you will find redesigned toggle switches that offer quick and easy access to cabin amenities such as the radio, climate control, navigation with voice command, vehicle settings and mobile apps.
From launch the new Peugeot 3008 will be offered in no less than three model derivatives.
First up is the entry-level Active model that comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, EcoLED lighting, a visibility pack, hands-free start, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking aid, roof rails, eight-inch Infotainment system with mirror screen, cruise control with speed limiter and rear parking assistance.
The mid-range Allure model ups the ante with 18-inch alloy wheels, hands-free access and start, a hands-free tailgate, ambient lighting, tinted windows, the safety plus package, electrically folding mirrors, front and rear parking assist and a 180-degree camera.
The flagship GT comes out guns blazing with 19-inch alloy wheels, a 'Black Diamond' roof, the drive assist pack, full LED headlamps, front and rear parking assist with a 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone charging, a 10-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, 515-watt Focal speakers and massaging electric Nappa leather seats.
All new 3008 models are powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 121kW and 240Nm worth of torque. Sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission, Peugeot claims that the 3008 will hit 100km/h in 8.9 seconds while fuel economy comes in at a reasonable 7.0l/100km on the combined cycle.
Pricing for the new 2021 Peugeot 3008 range is as follows:
3008 Active: R514,900
3008 Allure: R574,900
3008 GT: R644,900