The bold new Peugeot 3008 roars into Mzansi

The new facelifted second-generation Peugeot 3008 is now available in SA.

Built to rival the likes of the Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan, this striking French SUV now sports an all-new frameless radiator grille plus a pair of aggressive headlamps infused with LED technology. The latter are complemented by hook-shaped Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) with chrome tips. The rear tail light clusters have also been treated to a redesign and too make use of ultra-bright LEDs. While they were at it Peugeot updated the exterior paint palette and customers can pick between seven different hues.

The French manufacturer in known for its quirky, tech-rich interiors and the one inside the new 3008 certainly lives up to expectations. All models in this refreshed model line-up benefit from Peugeot's i-Cockpit as standard: a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that is not only easy to read but fully customisable and configurable to suit your preferences.