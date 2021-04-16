Mercedes-Benz takes fight to Tesla with new EQS

Daimler AG on Thursday unveiled the electric “sibling” of its flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan, taking the fight to market-leader Tesla Inc in the battle for market share as electric car sales take off.

The EQS is the first in a family of Mercedes-Benz cars built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform built from the ground up. It will go on sale in Europe and the US in August, then in China in January.

Sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars in the EU almost trebled to over 1 million vehicles last year, accounting for more than 10% of overall sales.

“We set the bar very high,” with this car, Daimler CEO Ola Källenius told reporters. “Customers in this segment expect a blend of hi-tech innovation and modern luxury ... and that's what we're trying to achieve with the EQS.”

Daimler has not revealed pricing yet for the vehicle, saying that will come in the summer, closer to the launch date.