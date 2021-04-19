Maserati gets a little greener with another new hybrid model

Maserati on Monday unveiled to the world its all-new Levante Hybrid. Similar to the Ghibli Hybrid, this SUV comes equipped with a lightweight 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine paired to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that harvests kinetic energy produced during deceleration and braking. Combined, Maserati claims that this powertrain puts out 243kW and 450Nm — good enough for 0-100km/h in six seconds and a top speed of 240km/h.

Power is distributed to all four wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission — a particularly snappy gearbox that has yet to disappoint us when we have sampled it in other products. There's also a limited-slip, self-locking mechanical rear differential present to help make the Levante Hybrid extra sure-footed through the twisty bits. Less weight up front should also make it change direction better that its six-cylinder sibling.

Now the good news is that the new Levante Hybrid will go on sale in SA. The bad news is that Maserati is yet to finalise when exactly this will be. So watch this space for details.