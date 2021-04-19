New Models

Toyota says it will introduce 15 BEVs, expand electric lineup by 2025

19 April 2021 - 08:30 By Reuters
Toyota has unveiled a concept version of the Toyota bZ4X, which will be the first model in its bZ series of battery electric vehicles.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it will introduce 15 battery electric vehicle (BEV) models globally by 2025, expanding the automaker's electric vehicle lineup to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050.

The company will increase its number of electric models to around 70 from the currently offered 55, it said.

The new BEV model Toyota bZ series, unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show on Monday, is aimed for China, the US and Europe, the carmaker said.

Carmakers around the world are switching to battery-powered vehicles amid tougher emission regulations and growing competition to develop zero-emission vehicles.

Japan's biggest carmaker also said at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday it plans to launch more than 20 new energy vehicles in China by 2025.

