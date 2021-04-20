New Models

VW offers sneak peak of refreshed 2021 Polo ahead of Thursday reveal

20 April 2021 - 15:06 By Motoring Staff
The new facelifted VW Polo will be unveiled on Thursday.
Image: VW

VW will unveil a facelifted version of the current sixth-generation Polo on Thursday morning.

Launched in 2017, this popular hatchback will receive technology and cosmetic upgrades to help keep it relevant with increasingly demanding consumers. 

What can you expect?

From a pure styling point of view the refreshed Polo will – if this teaser pic issued by VW is anything to go by – sport a new pair of swanky LED headlamps plus a LED light strip that runs the length of the radiator grille. Quite nice.

Other than that we surmise the cabin of the "new" Polo will be significantly more digitised than that of the outgoing model and offer occupants improved connectivity via Apps and in-car Wi-Fi hotspots.

While the tried-and-tested engine lineup is probably going to stay the same in SA, European versions could well be bolstered by 48-volt mild hybrid technology for improved fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions. 

You can watch the Thursday launch of the new 2021 VW Polo by clicking on this link.

