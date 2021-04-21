Five things to know about the new 2021 Haval Jolion
The striking Haval Jolion has finally arrived in Mzansi. Slotting in above the Chinese marque's popular H2, here are five things to know about this aggressively priced SUV.
1: One engine to do it all
All new Jolion models come bolted to the firm's 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor, developing 105kW and 210Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch auto transmission — the choice is yours. Haval is yet to release any performance data so we can't tell you how fast (or slow) it is.
2: A spacious cabin
Haval claims that the Jolion packs 337 litres of boot space. Drop the rear 60:40 folding seat backs and this increases to a rather useful 1,113 litres. Meanwhile, a lengthy wheelbase of 2,700mm should provide occupants with a reasonable amount of leg and knee room.
3: It's not that bad to look at
Overseen by design director Phil Simmons (ex-Land Rover and Ford), the Jolion is fairly easy on the eye with tidy proportions and interesting details such as LED headlamps with split design daytime running lights (DRLs) as well as distinctive C-shaped LED taillights. Complemented by a bold chrome radiator grille and smart alloy wheels (up to 18 inches depending on the model derivative), the Jolion certainly stands out in its segment.
The interior also seems nicely executed with Haval keeping buttons and switchgear to a bare minimum. An electronic handbrake also cuts down on centre console clutter as does a rotary gear selector that's an obvious nod to Simmons' JLR past.
4: Numerous trim levels to choose from
From launch, the Jolion can be had in no less than five different trim levels: City and Luxury and with the manual gearbox and then Premium, Luxury and Super Luxury with the optional dual-clutch transmission. As the flagship of the range the latter pulls out all the stops with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone charging, a customisable digital instrument cluster plus a heads-up display.
The Super Luxury derivative also gets numerous active safety features including traffic sign recognition, pre-collision warning with active emergency braking for pedestrians and cyclists, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and blind spot assist.
5: Pricing is competitive
Havel being Havel the Jolion is keenly priced. Here's a look at how much it'll set you back.
1,5T Manual 2WD City: R299,900
1,5T Manual 2WD Luxury: R332,900
1,5T 7DCT 2WD Premium: R339,900
1,5T 7DCT 2WD Luxury: R367,900
1,5T 7DCT 2WD Super Luxury: R398,900
Pricing includes a standard five-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan.